Draymond Green had a lot to say about Paolo Banchero’s demeanor

The old adage held true on Thursday night when the upstart Orlando Magic narrowly escaped the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 130-129.

The Magic – thanks to their supreme length and youthful fervor – have become a fan favorite around the Association. The headliner of this young core is none other than first-overall pick Paolo Banchero, who, after his 22-point 8-rebound performance Thursday night, earned himself another fan in former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

Draymond Green on Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 22.7 points through nine career games: “I think that was the most confident I’ve ever seen an Orlando Magic team…I think that’s in large part to Paolo’s demeanor and what he’s brought into this building.” pic.twitter.com/zA8iY2UHqL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2022

“I 100 percent agree with him being the number one pick,” Green told the media after the Warriors’ one-point defeat at the hands of Banchero and the Magic. “A Seattle kid – those guys breathe basketball. Paolo’s a special guy. He hit some tough shots tonight…that’s why he’s the number one pick.”

Holy Paolo



Banchero drops a baseline fadeaway,

a stepback bucket,

a fast break finger roll,

two spinning middies

and two fouls



for 12 quick third quarter points! pic.twitter.com/RauuVhag8x — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) November 4, 2022

Green went on to attribute the Magic’s newfound competitive fire to the arrival of Banchero.

“I really love his demeanor,” Green told reporters. “That team hasn’t won many games. I think that was their second win of the season. But they are competing, and if you are watching these games, they are not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there, and they’re learning how to win. And if I’m being honest, I think [Banchero’s] demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that.”

Green believes that others – including Head Coach Jamahl Mosley – deserve credit for the franchise’s revival, but also adds that Banchero’s enthusiasm for the game may be permeating into the spirit of those around him.

“I think that was the most confident I’ve ever seen an Orlando Magic team…I think that’s in large part to Paolo’s demeanor and what he’s brought into this building,” Green stated emphatically. “It’s beautiful to see when you have a young guy that comes in with that type of demeanor.”

Paolo Banchero among rookies:



— 1st in PTS

— 1st in REB

— 1st in AST

— 2nd in BLK

— 4th in STL pic.twitter.com/8s9QDBofLe — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 4, 2022

Through nine games, Banchero has more than left his imprint on the league. As it stands, the rookie is averaging a points/rebounds/assists slash line of 21.8/7.7/3.6 while attempting eight free throws per game (a rare level of aggression for a rookie).

NBA.com’s Kia Rookie Ladder currently has Banchero ranked as the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award. And earning that accomplishment would put him one step closer to fulfilling the promise Green believes he possesses.