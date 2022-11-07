LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs

The NBA community has been morning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and was often seen in NBA circles.

LeBron James was asked about Takeoff’s death on Sunday afternoon after the Los Angeles Lakers lost the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-100, in LA. His answer went viral for all the wrong reasons.

James said that he had been listening to Migos since his first year with the Heat in 2010. There’s only one problem: Migos’ first mixtape didn’t drop until August of 2011. Maybe another star could get away with this, but long-time followers of LeBron have noticed him telling little white lies like this before, and they had a field day with it on Twitter. Here’s the video of James talking about Takeoff’s death:

Here was LeBron to ⁦@swishcultures_⁩ on Takeoff.



LeBron’s gameday suit was a tribute to the late artist pic.twitter.com/qzYpg86p5H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 7, 2022

“I’ve been listening to those guys for so long,” James told reporters. “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any of my teammates back then who had no idea who Migos was. They’re like cursing me out when I would play it throughout the weight room, throughout the locker room. I was like, I’m telling you these guys are next.”

You can’t fool Twitter with a comment like that. Everyone immediately knew that Migos was barely into their existence and had not released any music in 2010. Maybe LeBron’s memory is just a little bit off, and he was really listening to them with the Heat in 2011 or 2012? It’s a totally harmless little fib either way, but the internet still roasted him for it.

LeBron James lying about innocuous stuff is the funniest thing to me because there's absolutely no reason for it. He doesn't need to curry favor with people anymore, he doesn't need to boost his profile. This man tells tall tales for the love of the game, he's like Hulk Hogan — local bIogger (@fergoe) November 7, 2022

Bron lies be so hilarious cause they’re so easily detectable — Angel (@bannedyoangel) November 7, 2022

Migos first tape dropped in 2011 & Bron up there talking bout he was playing them after The Decision fidndkdmidmdkdmdkdmk — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) November 7, 2022

Migos first tape was in 2011, Bron is incredibly hilarious. https://t.co/BCE05c8yp1 — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) November 7, 2022

What makes this even funnier is that LeBron has a long history of telling little white lies like this.

Remember when he lied about knowing Kobe was going to score 81 points against the Raptors?

There was also the time he got caught reading the first page of Malcolm X’s biography (the internet loves to point out that LeBron loves to read the first page of books), and seemed to lie his way through a question about it.

Lebron is reading ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’ - I asked him for his biggest takeaway from the book. pic.twitter.com/s2OzUww3XD — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 21, 2020

Here’s another example Twitter pointed to:

See? He just wants to keep the conversation going. They’re not lies, they’re assists! pic.twitter.com/OIDQIWBrrz — myles brown (@mdotbrown) November 7, 2022

Here’s LeBron probably lying about his soccer fandom:

Never change, LeBron.