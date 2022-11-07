The Brooklyn Nets pressured to not hire Ime Udoka, per report

It hasn't been the best season start for the Brooklyn Nets. From Ben Simmons looking like he has one foot into retirement to Kevin Durant having one foot out the door, the firing of Steve Nash a few weeks into the season, and the worldwide controversy surrounding Irving and a certain documentary I won't mention here.

Another potentially controversial story emerged in the middle of this circus having to do with the potential hiring of their next head coach. As reported by several reporters a last weeks, the Nets were seriously considering bringing in Ime Udoka as their next head coach.

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Let's quickly recap the story so far. The Nets, who are already struggling at 4-6, have an explosive situation already on the court and off. They are struggling to win games because they are not 100 percent focused on the actual games because of everything going on, so what do the Nets think is a good idea? First, let us bring in the most polarizing head coach possible, right or wrong, to coach our fragile edge team. Sounds like a great plan, right?

Well, not everyone thinks so, according to Marc Stein's sources.

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.



More to come: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 7, 2022

With this report coming out, it starts to make sense why something that seemed inevitable, the hiring of Udoka, has now lost steam and hasn't been mentioned nearly as much in the last few days. It was also reported the Boston Celtics would not seek compensation for Udoka, which makes you think there could be more to the story. Consider why the Celtics would not want compensation for a head coach still under contract who just took them to the NBA Finals.

Maybe the hiring still happens, and the Nets are waiting for their latest controversy to blow over, but it seems that not everyone is on board with bringing Udoka to an already explosive situation. The way the Nets have been going lately, I have a feeling hiring Udoka will be the least of their issues.