Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?

Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.

As the Mavs took on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, Doncic pulled off one of his greatest highlights of the season against Ben Simmons. In the fourth quarter of a close game, Doncic’s crossover sent Simmons falling to the ground looking like a jumbled bag of bones. Watch it here:

Doncic blew the layup, but the Mavs scored anyway to salvage the highlight. Dallas defeated Brooklyn, 96-94, with Doncic going off for 36 points. That’s what he’s averaging so far this season.

Twitter had so much fun with the way Simmons fell to the floor.

Luka did this to Ben Simmons last night. pic.twitter.com/Z5bpGHxmKK — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 8, 2022

To be fair to Simmons, this was his first game back after missing more than a week with a knee injury. He was a game-time decision and decided to play, coming off the bench for 16 minutes and helping Brooklyn keep the game close. It wasn’t long ago that Simmons was one of the best defensive players in the world, but it feels like he still needs to build himself up to regain that status after missing all of last year with a holdout and injury.

Is this the best NBA crossover of the 2022-2023 season so far? Kevin Durant had a good one a few days ago, too:

Every angle of Kevin Durant's FILTHY crossover! pic.twitter.com/OiPJUmN5ro — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2022

Poor Daniel Gafford. He’s never going to live that down.

I think I’m giving the edge to KD, but I could go either way. It’s so nice to have the NBA back in our lives. Rock the vote in our poll below.