Brittney Griner's situation has just gotten worse

According to Brittney Griner's lawyers, the Phoenix Mercury star has been moved to a Russian penal colony, a move that was started on Friday.

Heartbreaking update from @mitchellreports: Brittney Griner was moved to a Russian penal colony on November 4. This is something her family has said in the past they were fearing. Russia’s penal colonies are notoriously harsh with very poor food and terrible conditions. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 9, 2022

Griner was detained at a Russian airport on February 17 after she was accused of having a vape cartridge that contained hashish oil. Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in July. Griner was found guilty in a Moscow-area court and sentenced to nine years on August 4.

For many reasons, this is horrible news for Griner and her family. First, her family or lawyer has no idea where she is being moved to as Russian authorities have not provided that information to them. Secondly, Russian penal colonies are known to have worse conditions than Moscow jails.

It's no surprise that her family reportedly feared this might happen. However, what continues to make this case unusual is that the move seems to be way ahead of schedule. Griner's lawyer stated that transfers typically take weeks or months after Griner's appeal was denied on October 25th.

US officials are also in the dark as they had no idea Griner was being moved until Tuesday. Here is a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean- Pierre.

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement early Wednesday morning. “As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.”

Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas also released a statement about the latest injustice involving Brittney Griner.

”Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being. As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her.”

US officials have said they made "serious" attempts at bringing Griner home but have not received any legitimate counter-offers from the Russian government. From the start, this case seemed to be more than your typical drug conviction. From the unusually harsh sentence to the quick transfer of Griner to a Russian penal colony, it seems Russia is making an example out of Griner.

The best we can do is continue to talk about this case and Griner's unlawful detainment until she is brought home and reunited with her family and loved ones.

UPDATED (Nov 9, 2022): The article is updated to add the following statement from the Women’s National Basketball Player Association: