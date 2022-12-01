The Celtics were not impressed by the Royal Family watching them courtside

The Boston Celtics have been the most impressive team in the NBA through the first quarter of the 2022-2023 season, and on Wednesday night they had some fancy visitors who traveled a long way for their courtside sides to see a game against the Miami Heat. Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Boston for three days for the Earthshot prize ceremony, and part of their trip included a viewing of the Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

The Celtics beat the Heat, 134-121, in a game that only strengthened their case as the title front-runner right now. Boston has not missed a beat without suspended coach Ime Udoka or injured big man Robert Williamson, and now sit a league-best 18-4 overall atop the Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum is putting together an MVP caliber season, and he authored another brilliant performance against Miami: 49 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting from three-point range. Boston currently has the most efficient offense in basketball history. Oh right, this post is supposed to be about the fancy British people.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took in the action! They waved! They mostly got cheers but also some boos. They had fun, or so it seemed. Here are some videos of the couple at the game.

Governor-Elect Maura Healey courtside with Prince William and Princess Kate pic.twitter.com/LYhAeLRr4n — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

Royalty at TD Garden @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/vf9E893Of6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

My personal favorite clip: William flexing his basketball knowledge by telling his girl that Jayson Tatum is “very good.” That’s an understatement, my man.

Prince William after another Jayson Tatum 3.



“He’s very good.” pic.twitter.com/5FUeLcqUkx — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 1, 2022

People care a lot about the Royal Family, and I’ve never really been sure why. Apparently the members of the Celtics are on the same page as me.

Jaylen Brown, what did it mean to you to play in front of these royal people?

Jaylen Brown on playing in front of the prince and princess: “It was just a regular game to me.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 1, 2022

First year Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla topped him:

Joe Mazzulla asked if he got to meet with the royal family: "Jesus, Mary, and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about them. But hopefully, they’re Celtics fans." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 1, 2022

Honestly, that might be the quote of the year in the NBA.

Just for fun, I checked in to see how the British tabloids are covering this.

Admittedly, that’s so much better than my headline.

The real royalty in the house on Wednesday night was the Celtics’ historically good offense. Am I right?