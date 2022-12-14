Draymond Green got a Bucks fan ejection for threatening his life

The Golden State Warriors straight up did not have a good time in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. After beating the league-best Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch in their last game on Saturday, the Warriors faced the other elite team in the Eastern Conference when they took on the Bucks. Milwaukee ran away with a 128-11 victory that didn’t feel that close.

The Warriors were frustrated from the opening period. With the Bucks already up double-figures in the first quarter, Stephen Curry hit a three-pointer and complained to the refs that he was fouled. The refs gave Curry a technical foul, and then gave head coach Steve Kerr his own tech after he defended his star. The Bucks hit both of their technical free throws, and the rout was on from there.

The Warriors were visibly frustrated again in the third quarter when Draymond Green was angered by an apparent exchange with a fan. Green pleaded with the refs to eject the fan, and eventually the official complied. Watch Green get the fan kicked out of the game here:

Draymond Green gets fan thrown out

Steph Curry’s after he asked “what he say” is priceless pic.twitter.com/eRoMUqmsJ9 — Ziggy B (@therealziggyb23) December 14, 2022

Here’s video of Green arguing with the fan during a trip to the foul line.

“What’s that pass? What’s the pass? I would love to know what that pass is,” Green asked the fan. “You ain’t sh*t ... I thought so. Explain yourself if you want to be heard.”

Green talked about getting the fan ejected after the game. When asked what the fan said to him, Green responded with “some threatening stuff to my life.”

Green said that when he told the official about the conversation, the ref agreed that the fan had to be kicked out.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Green said he was this close to escalating the situation with the fan. Fortunately, he chose the correct path by getting the refs to boot him from the arena.

The loss drops the Warriors to 14-14 on the season. If the playoffs started today, the Warriors would be the No. 10 and final seed in the play-in tournament, meaning they’d have to win consecutive games to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. No one expected Golden State to be in this position at the start of the year, even after losing so many key role players from last year’s title game.

The Warriors need to pick it up soon. At least Green is in prime form off the court with his interviews.