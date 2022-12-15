Three more new awards the NBA should have launched

The NBA recently unveiled six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends.

The Michael Jordan Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

The Jerry West Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

The John Havlicek Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

The George Mikan Trophy: Awarded to the Kia NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

Reading through the impressive list of legends got us thinking the NBA is missing out on an excellent opportunity to unveil even more trophies. How about the Kawhi Leonard award for best load-managing player or the Kyle Kuzma award for the player who wears the worst pregame outfit? Here are a few trophies we think the NBA should strongly consider in the near future.

The Marcus Smart trophy: Awarded to the biggest flopper

The Marcus Smart trophy would be awarded to the player who embodies flopping. What better player to immortalize on a trophy than Smart? The Boston Celtics guard has turned flopping into an art form.

I mean, look at Smart. He should be considered for an Oscar for some of these performances. So here are a few to consider when coming up with trophy design ideas.

or

Believe me, there are many to choose from, and it would be plenty of candidates for this trophy. Chris Paul, anybody? The only one who might disagree with this award being named after Smart is Manu Ginobili.

Draymond Green trophy: Awarded to the biggest complainer in the NBA

The Draymond Green trophy would go to the biggest complainer in the NBA, and who better to have on the trophy than the technical machine himself, Green?

That is some legendary complaining. I mean, it is a wonder he makes it through any game because this is game in and game out for the Warriors' power forward. Green is so well known for complaining that it works in his favor sometimes because referees almost ignore Green and let him get away with some pretty epic outbursts. It is like when a team plays really aggressive defense and almost fouls every play. Sure they will call some fouls, but they aren't going to call them all (Look up ‘90s Knicks). I think I have the perfect trophy for this award.

I picked this picture because, more than likely, Green probably pulled Giannis down and then somehow felt he was the one who was wronged. Now that is a complainer on top of their game.

The Andre Drummond trophy: This award would go to the player who looked great in off-season workouts but actually is the same player they were last season

We have all seen the videos of players lighting it up in an open gym playing against your local UPS driver. It has become increasingly frequent as players make it a point to show their off-season workouts. One of the most famous off-season stars is Andre Drummond.

Here is a video that suggests Drummond is adding more skill to his normally under-the-basket game.

Drummond is crossing over defenders and nailing threes in this open-court run. Of course, this is from 2020, and you guessed it, none of this is happening for Drummond in an actual NBA game. We have seen everyone from hoodie Melo to Isaiah Thomas (the other one) destroy the competition during the off-season, only not to show much else once the season starts or sometimes not even make a roster. Drummond, however, is one of the all-time great off-season superstars. Drummond has taken 24 3-pointers since 2020-21 and has made..... zero.

Hopefully, the NBA realizes they have so many more trophies they can award, and it would be a travesty to stop now.