Draymond Green threw a perfect pass to a ghost in the corner

Draymond Green’s playmaking touch has long been the glue that holds the Golden State Warriors together. Green’s connective passing in all types of situations has kept the Warriors’ offensive humming for all these years while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson fly around the perimeter. Green has never been a big-time scorer, but he’s always a positive on the offensive end because he keeps the ball moving and finds open teammates.

The Warriors need Green now more than ever. Curry is out for “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury, and the team entered its Sunday night game with the Toronto Raptors as one game under .500. Just making the play-in tournament is going to be a fight for the Warriors now, and Green’s expert shot creation will be key to staying afloat while Curry recovers.

On Sunday night, the Warriors knocked off the Toronto Raptors, 126-110, in their second game without Curry. It was a huge win for the Warriors to keep pace in the Western Conference play-in race, but more on that in a second. There was one viral clip to come out of the game, and it had nothing to do with Jordan Poole’s 43-point night. Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors got the ball to Green, who turned and threw the ball to the corner. Only one problem: no one was standing there. Watch the clip here:

Green has thrown that pass probably 5,000 times since he arrived in the Bay. Typically it’s been Curry or Thompson or Poole or Andrew Wiggins or Harrison Barnes standing there to knock down the three. This time, no one was home.

While people will laugh at this clip, Green did have an awesome game. His 17 points were the second most he’s scored in a game all season, and he also added nine rebounds and five assists. You know Draymond has it going when he’s knocking down three-pointers, and he made three of them on Sunday against the Raptors.

The Warriors are now 15-16 and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today. They caught a break when Anthony Davis went down with an injury at the same time as Curry. The Lakers aren’t far behind them in the West standings and also want to make the play-in tournament.

Any win is a big win for the Warriors without Curry. Green helped them get there on Sunday, even if he still had a lowlight-worthy moment.