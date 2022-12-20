NBA Scores: Donovan Mitchell gets the upper hand in return to Utah

Hanukkah is in full swing, and Christmas is right around the corner. So, it’s only fitting that the NBA kicked off a week full of joy and gift-giving in incredible fashion with Monday night’s slate of games. Let’s dig in.

Giannis dominates as Bucks beat Pelicans, 128-119

He’s a mean one, that Mr. Giannis...? It’ll have to do. He bullied the suddenly sliding Pelicans to the tune of 42 points in Milwaukee’s win, with Brook Lopez adding a season-high 30 of his own. Jonas Valanciunas (37 points and 18 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (31-8-9) kept the Pelicans close, but ultimately, they dropped their third straight game just one week after finding themselves atop the West.

Cavs blow out Jazz in Mitchell’s first game against Utah, 122-99

Given that the Jazz aren’t, you know, hot garbage like we all assumed they would be in 2022, do we think they regret trading Donovan Mitchell yet? Sure, he wasn’t exactly the engine fueling Cleveland’s 23-point drubbing of Utah in the team’s first meeting since the trade that sent Mitchell to the Cavs — just 23 points in 22 minutes — but he sure would look good in their hideous new uniforms. Shoulda, coulda, woulda, I suppose.

(Psst: Don’t look now, but the Jazz are suddenly the ninth seed in the West at 17-16. Everybody’s tumbling in the standings!)

Vassell, Spurs ease past Rockets, 124-105

Sixers outlast Raptors in OT, 104-101, to win fifth-straight

Well, not everyone is falling like dried up pine needles. The Sixers are riding higher than high on this five-game win streak, despite the fact that this one was too close for comfort against a floundering Raptors squad (they’ve now lost six in a row). Joel Embiid scored 28 points and snatched 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris went seven-of-nine from the field en route to 21 of his own to lead the Sixers. Pascal Siakam went off for Toronto (38-15-6) but even in overtime, Toronto couldn’t put together a winning formula.

Thunder spoil Dame’s big night, eke past Blazers, 123-121

First, the game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and hit the game-winner at the buzzer to push the Thunder past the Blazers in a wild finish.

SGA CALLS GAME AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/KWybKGBW4E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

But the moment of the night came earlier. At the 1:33 mark in the third quarter, Damian Lillard scored his 18,041st point and became the all-time leading scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history, passing Clyde Drexler. *Insert kid tipping his cap GIF here*

LaMelo drops 16 of 23 in fourth to lead Hornets past Kings, 125-119

Suns crush shorthanded Lakers, 130-104

The result makes sense, given that the Lakers were without their four stars — Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Austin Reaves, of course — but it’s the Suns who are making headlines, having won their third straight after a downright brutal stretch in the middle of December. They’re 4-6 in their last 10, but for all you math nerds out there, that means they started that stretch 1-6, and have since gone 3-0. Mindblowing, I know, but it’s a nice mini-turnaround for a team we suspect will be contending when all is said and done.

Chris Paul had his best game of the year, scoring 28 points and dishing out eight assists in the win.

Hawks survive Magic comeback bid, 126-125

Orlando was thiiiiiiiisssss close to a seventh-straight win.

The Magic were on their way to a 7th straight win until this shooting foul was called in the final seconds of regulation. @OrlandoMagic | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/v3rwsYSZEd — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) December 20, 2022

Banchero can be baffled all he wants, but you simply can’t land in another player’s landing zone. The rules are the rules. It’s a shame, though. I was finally feeling confident about my preseason “Orlando Magic: Eastern Conference Champions” bet.

Timberwolves contain Luka, beat Mavs, 116-106

Any time you can hold Luka Doncic, the Slovenian Sorcerer Supreme™, to 19 points on 26 percent shooting and just six rebounds and seven assists, it’s basically a win in and of itself. To win the actual game is even better, and this one gave the Timberwolves — who were led by 27 points from both Anthony Edwards and *checks notes* Naz Reid — their third-straight win.