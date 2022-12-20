The Pistons put a menorah and spinning globe on jumbotron for Kyrie Irving’s free throws

Kyrie Irving has cast a long shadow over the NBA this season. After sitting out most of last year because he refused to get the Covid vaccine, the Brooklyn Nets superstar somehow caused an even bigger controversy this year when tweeted out a link to a film loaded with antisemitic material.

Irving’s decision to champion disinformation didn’t start with the pandemic, of course. Back in 2017, Irving said he believed the Earth was flat before later pulling back on the false claim and saying he was joking. Well, people don’t forget. When Irving went to the free throw line against the Pistons on Sunday, the Detroit stadium operations team put a spinning globe and Hanukkah menorah on the jumbrotron. Here’s proof:

Nice gag by the Pistons, but it didn’t work. Irving finished with 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field. He also went 7-of-8 from the foul line.

The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and are streaking up the East standings. Irving and Kevin Durant are both top-15 in the NBA in scoring and suddenly look like the top duo they were always supposed to be. All is good in Nets land right now ... at least until Irving’s next controversy.