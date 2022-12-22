NBA Scores: Nets use historic first-half to embarrass Warriors

Wednesday nights in the NBA are too busy for intros. Let’s get to the scores.

Nets wallop Warriors, 143-113

Brooklyn scored 91 points in the first half. 91. I don’t care if Steph Curry is sidelined with a shoulder injury for Golden State; it’s not like he’s some defensive stalwart who turns the tide on that end. Nevertheless, the shorthanded Warriors had no answer against the Nets, who had nine players finish in double figures. Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points, seven boards, and five dimes.

The Nets officially have the longest winning streak in the NBA, as this one pushes their run to seven in a row. It’s safe to say they might be good.

45 from Giannis not enough as Cavs hold off Bucks, 114-106

Typically, Giannis Antetokounmpo has plenty of help, despite his penchant for epic statistical outings. Not so on Wednesday — while he dropped 45 and pulled down 14 rebounds, the next-highest scorer on the Bucks, Brook Lopez, had just 14. MarJon Beauchamp (11) was the only other Buck to finish in double figures. The Cavs, on the other hand, survived both Giannis’ big night and foul trouble for Evan Mobley, who only managed seven points and three rebounds in 23 minutes (much to the chagrin of this bettor). It helps when Donovan Mitchell is scoring 36 points with ease and Jarrett Allen is holding it down on both ends. They’re just a small part of why Cleveland has now won five in a row.

Bulls beat Hawks at buzzer, 110-108

I never understood why Ayo Dosunmu fell to pick no. 38 in the 2021 NBA Draft. Take a look at that draft and try to find ten players who are as well-rounded as he is. I’m certain you can’t find five that find themselves in the right place at the right time as often as he does, much like he did on Wednesday night, when he put back a buzzer-beating layup to shock the Hawks.

Clippers handle Hornets, 126-105

Sixers pummel Pistons, 113-93

Six straight for the Sixers. That’s got a nice ring to it.

Raptors end Knicks streak with big night from Siakam, 113-106

I was fully prepared to play off of the above Sixers joke with this blurb — “Knicks go for nine” sounds good, too! But Pascal Siakam had other ideas. 52 of them, in fact, as he finished his night with a career-high in points and free throws (16-of-18). The Raptors had been skidding prior to this much-needed result. Maybe it starts a streak of their own. (Narrator: It won’t.)

Celtics continue to slide, fall to Pacers, 117-112

The Boston Celtics' recent struggles — 4-6 in their last 10 and currently on a three-game losing streak — can be easily explained. There’s a lack of urgency to their play, almost as though they think that they’re still at practice, attempting to work out the kinks that should’ve been ironed out before tip-off. What can’t be explained is why this team seems so dead set on inconsistency in the long run. Last year, they started the season as one of the league’s most underwhelming, self-sabotaging teams, and ended it as championship runner-ups. This season, they began by looking like a juggernaut. Suddenly, they’re the team everyone wants to catch on yet another off night.

When will those off nights stop? Who’s to say? All I know is that Tyrese Haliburton — 33 points and eight assists — will take them as often as they’re being offered.

Kings krush Lakers, 134-120

Magic eke past Rockets, 116-110

Paolo Banchero (23 points and 13 rebounds) led the way for the Magic, per usual, as Orlando staved off Kevin Porter Jr. and Houston’s upset bid. I say upset because, in case you hadn’t heard, the Magic are hot. They’re 7-3 in their last 10, and are just 2.5 games out from the last play-in spot in the East. Don’t sleep on ‘em.

Mavericks down Timberwolves in mid-off, 104-99

Both teams are 16-16 following this result. Both teams play some of the most uninspired basketball I’ve seen in recent memory, outside of the often incredible play of Luka Doncic — who flirted with a triple-double tonight en route to 25 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds — and the streakier success of Anthony Edwards. I don’t have much to say beyond that, other than this game went exactly as expected. One team was going to barely beat the other, because frankly, they are directly on par with one another. On Wednesday, it happened to be Luka and the Mavs, almost entirely because they had the game’s best player doing best-player things.

Thunder narrowly beat Blazers, 101-98

Put him in the MVP conversation, you sniveling cowards.