NBA Scores: Santa delivered big time this year with big dunks and excellent games

Despite my grandfather’s protest, the NBA carried on with its Christmas slate, just like it does every year. And just like every year, it did anything but disappoint. Let’s rip through the scores, much like your cousins did the wrapping paper last night.

Sixers come from behind to beat Knicks, 119-112

Philly didn’t lead until there were just 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, yet despite its flat play from the opening tip, the game never felt all that out of reach. Led by Joel Embiid — 35 points — and James Harden — 29 points and 13 assists, just hours after it was reported that he could return to Houston based on how successful the Sixers’ playoff run ends up being — they outlasted Julius Randle’s 35-8-4 night, in large part thanks to a dominant fourth quarter. Georges Niang hit four triples in the final frame alone to lead Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter charge, finishing with 16 points; Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists for the Knicks.

These two squads now find themselves going in opposite directions: The Sixers have won eight in a row, while the Knicks have lost three straight following an eight-game win streak of their own.

Mavs ride big third quarter to eke past Lakers, 124-115

Talk about a tale of two halves. Or, honestly, a tale of a single quarter. Dallas scored 51 points in the third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history and a league-best this season. After that, they never looked back. It was a fitting, gritty victory for the Mavericks on the day that they unveiled an incredible Dirk Nowitzki statue outside its American Airlines Center. If not for that epic third period, the statue quite honestly might have been the highlight of the day. I mean, look at this thing.

The Dirk Nowitzki statue is unveiled. pic.twitter.com/xPPlg0oxgg — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 25, 2022

Nevertheless, it was the Mavs that ended up stealing the show behind 32 points from Luka Doncic, 30 from Christian Wood, and 26 from Tim Hardaway Jr., 16 of which came in the third quarter. LeBron James scored 38 for the Lakers in their fourth-straight loss.

Celtics trample Bucks, 139-118

My girlfriend got me Celtics tickets for Christmas. The game is in February, but I’ll take this blowout over one of the league’s top squads as a good omen. Especially because Jayson Tatum went ahead and dropped 41 points in the win, and added Giannis Antetokounmpo to his poster trophy case.

Tatum’s big night made for a fifth-straight 30-plus scoring effort, as well as the second-most points on Christmas Day in Celtics’ history (Tommy Heinsohn scored 45 back in 1961). Not bad company for JT to keep.

Warriors shoot Grizzlies out of the gym en route to 123-109 win

Welp.

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'"



Ja Morant: "The Celtics"



"No one in the West?"



"Nah, I'm fine in the West."pic.twitter.com/2iYrc4AxIG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

No Steph for the Warriors, no problem. Memphis’ first-ever Christmas Day didn’t exactly go as planned, as Jordan Poole (32 points) and Klay Thompson (24) led the way for Golden State, which drained 18 threes in the win.

Nuggets outlast Suns in OT thriller, 128-125

Saint Nick saved the best for last, as Christmas Day’s nightcap was as great as it was exciting. Nikola Jokic served up an epic triple-double — 41 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists — to lead the Nuggets, becoming just the third player in NBA history to reach at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game (Oscar Robertson, twice, and James Harden are the others).

A cast of characters including Landry Shamet (31 points), Deandre Ayton (22), and Damion Lee (18) kept things close for Phoenix. Devin Booker managed just four minutes before exiting, as he appeared to aggravate the groin injury he had previously suffered on Dec. 17.

But in the end, it was Denver sneaking ahead for good, thanks to what may or may not be the dunk of the year, full stop.

DUNK OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/dUml31nzOf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2022

Gordon had 28 and 13 rebounds; Jamal Murray added 26 of his own. Denver is now first in the West at 21-11 and has won four straight. Look out.