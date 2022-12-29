The Pistons-Magic fight could lead to so many suspensions

A game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic shouldn’t have much intrigue beyond the development of some talented young players on both sides and the implications for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the NBA draft lottery. As the Pistons coasted to a 121-101 victory over Orlando, the game suddenly took centerstage on a wild night throughout the NBA because of a fight just before halftime.

Killian Hayes and Moe Wagner chased a loose ball at the end of the second quarter with Detroit already up big. Wagner shoved Hayes near the sideline and he went flying into the Pistons bench. Detroit guard Hamidou Diallo then shoved Wagner from behind, and Hayes get to his feet and gave a forearm strike to the back of Wagner’s head.

Wagner, Hayes, and Diallo were all ejected. Suspensions are likely to come down on Thursday or Friday, and it could include several Orlando players who left the team’s bench. Watch the scene here:

Thankfully no one was injured in the fight.

According to ESPN, Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were on the bench as it emptied during the fight. Would the NBA really suspend almost the Magic’s entire team?

The scene caused some flashbacks to the infamous “Malice in the Palace” but fortunately never escalated to that level. The announcer in the arena pled with fans to stay in their seats as the fight was happening.

The Pistons still own the worst record in the NBA after the win at 9-28 overall. The Magic have the fifth worst record in the league at 13-23. There are a lot of promising young players on both sides, and this could be the beginning of a rivalry in the Eastern Conference.

For now, the NBA is just thankful this fight didn’t get any worse.