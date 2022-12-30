Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.

Hield never became a star in the NBA, but he is a very good role player because he can still really shoot. On Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hield hit a three-pointer that put him in the record books. He is now the owner of the quickest three in NBA history.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen won the tip, but he knocked the ball backwards right to Hield. Hield caught it, turned, fired, and made a three-pointer instantly, with the ball swishing through the net after only three seconds of the game-time. Watch the play here:

Why the rush, Buddy?



With only three seconds of game time elapsing after the opening tip, Hield broke a record set by Reggie Miller in 2000 for the fastest three-pointer to start a game in NBA history.

3 seconds into the game... this was the FASTEST three-pointer recorded since the start of the play-by-play era!



Another Pacer held the record previously... Reggie Miller (4 seconds on March 5, 2000).

Is anyone ever going to beat this mark? Hield was in perfect position to shoot a three as soon as he caught the ball off the opening tip. In one motion, he caught the ball and got into shooting position, washing zero time as he turned around and shot it. Given the way teams line up for the opening tip, it’s pretty hard to imagine that it’s physically possible to hit a three-pointer any sooner into a game than Hield did against the Cavs.

The Pacers beat the Cavs, 135-126, to continue their surprising success this season. Indiana is now 19-17 overall.