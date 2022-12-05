Stephen Curry’s latest viral video is fake, but he’s so good it’s almost believable

It’s a massive understatement to call Stephen Curry the greatest shooter of all-time and stop there, though it is obviously true. Curry has a convincing case as one of the 10 greatest players in league history, and you can make an argument for him as the best point guard ever. His run to his fourth championship last season was the stuff of legend: with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson recovering from two awful injuries, Curry put the Warriors on his back and dragged them to another title — this time finally winning its first Finals MVP in the process.

Curry has been as good as ever to start this season at age-34 even as the Warriors have been inconsistent out of the gates. His numbers this year are legitimately just as good as his 2016 season when he was the league’s first ever unanimous MVP. Steph is capable of doing some amazing things, but his latest viral video is pretty obviously a fake.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated tweeted a video of Curry draining five consecutive full-court shots with one hand. Curry is so great that you can convince yourself it’s real if you’re not looking closely. Watch it here:

Too bad the Warriors confirmed it’s a fake:

Not real, per the Warriors. Looked amazing and fun, for sure. https://t.co/nUwVtqnrhv — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 5, 2022

The first giveaway is that Curry is out of frame when each shot falls. Dig a little deeper and you will notice the videographer the Warriors tagged in the tweet is the same guy who did the fake Tom Brady hole in one video.

If it was anyone else, the entire world would assume it’s fake right away. With Steph, you want to believe it could actually be true.

Now we need to see Steph actually take a full court shot like this at the end of a quarter. NBA players usually pass on these looks to protect their shooting percentages, but Curry should be mandated to attempt one after putting out a fake video like this. It’s only fair.