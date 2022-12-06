Giannis is the first athlete to talk about birthday sex while holding a giant Homer Simpson

Nobody in the NBA is like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hell, I’ll go so far as to say that nobody in the history of sports is like him. Normally the greatest athletes have this laser focus on their craft to the point where there’s little room for humor or humility, and it’s not their fault — it’s just part of being the best. Somehow Giannis manages to average 32 points, 11 boards and dominate the league, while remaining so chill and grounded off the court.

So, after leading the Bucks to a win over the Magic on Monday night there was a looming question people had: December 6th is Giannis’ birthday, and it’s an off day for Milwaukee. How would he be spending his special day?

Giannis on his birthday plans tomorrow. He’d like a watch and … well, just watch this. pic.twitter.com/PZvKaUl4YI — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 6, 2022

“I don’t know if my lady has anything planned for me. I hope they have something planned for me. Maybe like a birthday cake, maybe like a birthday card, or maybe like a birthday watch, or maybe jewelry. I would love that. I know my family’s watching right now they should go get them. I would not want to go to dinner, because I have a game the next day. I want to be able to rest and get my treatment I usually do, and take my nap, and play with my kids...”

Oh there’s more, and I’m breaking this next part out because it’s really the kicker to all this and it’s wonderful.

“After I put my kids to bed you never know what will happen [winks], you know. Might get a little bit freaky [laughs]. It’s my birthday.”

I’m not going to pretend I understand why all this was said while holding a plush Homer Simpson in a conspicuous way that made it appear like Giannis was about to break into some amateur ventriloquism, but I also don’t care because Giannis is perfect. So often we get into that “athletes are just like us” trope, but with Giannis I really believe it.

Have a very happy birthday Giannis. I hope you get the jewelry and birthday sex you seek.