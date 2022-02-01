This Sixers fan played one of the worst hands of blackjack we’ve ever seen

It’s impossible to live in the world without seeing an advertisement for gambling at this point. The legalization of sports betting is a booming business right now, and it seems like every week there’s a new sportsbook opening up with an enticing sign-up offer. We have our own gambling site here at DK Nation, and it doesn’t seem like the industry is going to slow down anytime soon.

But just because almost anyone can gamble legally doesn’t mean that everyone should. Case in point: this Philadelphia 76ers fan who embarrassed himself and his city by totally botching a hand of blackjack at the game.

This dude must have never played blackjack in his life, because his decision-making process here is uniquely terrible. I won’t spoil it for you, just watch the video here:

Philly sports fans are notoriously ruthless, yet they didn’t boo this man out of the building? I’m sorry, but he deserved it.

If you tried to hit on 20 at a casino, the rest of the table might try to tackle you. This dude barely hesitated before doing it.

Don’t be like this guy: For good gambling advice, read DK Nation. They’ll never tell you to hit on 20.