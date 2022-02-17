Stephen A. Smith’s rant on the Knicks is an instant classic

The New York Knicks were the one of the best stories in the NBA last year, going from a team expected to be near the bottom of the league to one that actually had home court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Unfortunately for the Knicks, the good vibes ended as soon as the postseason started, and they were summarily wrecked by the Atlanta Hawks in five games.

This year was supposed to be the Knicks’ chance to build off their surprising success last season, but instead they’ve looked closer to the inept group we saw in the series against Atlanta. The Knicks playoff dreams aren’t dead yet as the schedule reaches the All-Star break, but they’re certainly on life support.

On Wednesday, the Knicks hosted the crosstown Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris were all out. The Knicks needed to come out strong against such a limited Brooklyn lineup, and they did exactly that: the Knicks opened up a 28-point lead in the second quarter. But if you thought the Knicks were well on their way to victory, you haven’t watched enough of the 2021-22 Knicks. Lucky you.

The Nets stormed back behind some hot shooting from rookie guard Cam Thomas, and stole a 111-106 win. The Knicks’ collapse was broadcast to a national audience on ESPN, and when it was over, the company’s biggest Knicks fan absolutely ripped into his team.

Please watch this entire Stephen A. Smith Knicks rant. Everything about it is perfect.

The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, Ladies and Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/4sxpzgWAkC — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 17, 2022

Smith’s colleagues at ESPN could barely contain their laughter. They knew were witnesses the type of greatness that only Smith can offer. This was him at his best, and the entire rant was incredible.

What’s your favorite line? Here are a few options:

“The New York Knicks are a national disgrace. They’re horrible.”

“They are trash! Horrible!”

“Spike Lee shouldn’t even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don’t go!”

“I wish Knicks fans would boycott this team.”

“I am done. I don’t want to go to the Garden. I don’t even want to drive by the Garden. I’m sick of this team. I’m done! Just done!”

Smith needed to be consoled by Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon after the show.

Stephen A sick pic.twitter.com/ZJoExgAsHJ — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) February 17, 2022

The best lines here feel destined to be clipped and used as Twitter reactions forever. After so many years on TV, Stephen A. is still one of a kind. The Knicks being bad is tough for him, but it’s great for everyone else to hear rants like this.