Meet the 2022 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game roster

The 2022 NBA Celebrity All-Star game takes place on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. This year’s roster features some famous faces and new names to be involved with the event.

Maybe this year’s lineup isn’t as recognizable as before, but it could end up being just as entertaining. There’s some pretty talented athletes, artists, and influencers playing this year that might give us a run for our money.

Let’s take a look at these teams:

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen — American country music singer and songwriter. His consistency, hard work, and dedication is going to be much needed. He auditioned for multiple popular American talent TV shows for years, and didn’t get his big break till he got signed to his label in 2017.

Brittney Elena — A woman of many talents, Elena is a host, actress, athlete and influencer. You might recognize her from Instagram whether she’s out hanging with celebrity friends, or hosting live TV events. She even played her first season with the Drew league this year.

Machine Gun Kelly — Rapper, musician, and Megan Fox’s fiancee. He’s also a Cleveland native!

Dearica Hamby — Las Vegas Aces forward. She’s also been named to this year’s USA Basketball roster.

Noah Carlock — Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner, which is a fundraiser raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Athletes, musicians and entertainment figures donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are given away as online auction and giveaways.

Nyjah Huston — Olympian and professional skateboarder.

Matt James — Former college football player and the season 25 lead of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Quavo — Rapper, 4x All-Star player, and fan favorite. No explanation needed.

Ranveer Singh — A Bollywood actor representing his home, India.

Alex Toussaint — Peloton instructor that went from mopping floors at a gym to being an inspiration to many.

Team Nique

Anuel AA — Puerto Rican rapper who is well know for song “China”, a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, and J Balvin, He has also had collaborations with other artists including Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, and DJ Khaled.

Mayor Justin Bibb — The Mayor of Cleveland. Bibb is a man of many accolades, from being an intern for Barack Obama to having three degrees, you can add this to the list.

Kane Brown — American country music singer and songwriter. He also did a song with Camila Cabello once.

Myles Garrett — Defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. He actually went viral last year for showing his skills on the basketball court. COuld he be the next dual-athlete contender?

Booby Gibson — A Cleveland Cavaliers legend who retired from basketball to focus on his rap career.

Tiffany Haddish — Comedian, actress and author. Best known for her hilarious breakout role in Girls Trip, and her comedy special on Netflix, They Ready.

Jack Harlow — Rapper, recording artist, and another fan favorite. You should already know who this is. If you don’t, you at least probably heard his song, What’s Poppin, his hit song from 2020. You might have also seen him hanging out with comedian, Druski, as the two have become each other’s right hand men.

Crissa Jackson — Harlem Globetrotters player who’s also a content creator.

Anjali Ranadivé — Singer, songwriter, and daughter of Sacramento Kings owner, Vivek Ranadive. She also grew up playing basketball, and had her dad as her coach.

Gianmarco Tamberi — Olympic high jump champion. His dunks are definitely going to be an asset to Team Nique.