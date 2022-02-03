These are the 2022 NBA All-Stars

The full rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are officially out, and the best players in the world are once again representing the league at its signature midseason showcase. We already knew LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be All-Star captains because they earned the most votes from the fans. Four other starters from each conference were also previously named. Now we know the reserves that will make up the rest of the roster.

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, and Ja Morant are the starters from the Western Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and Trae Young will be the other starters from the East. Durant and James will draft their teammates regardless of conference ahead of the game. Once the starters are selected, the captains will get their choice of the reserves in the draft. The All-Star draft will happen on Feb. 10 live on TNT during ‘Inside the NBA.’

The coaches decided the All-Star reserves for their conference, with the only rule being you can’t vote for your own player. We also named the 10 biggest All-Star snubs this year.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Here are the full rosters for the game.

Related Bet on the NBA at DraftKings Sportsbook

Western Conference All-Stars 2022

Starters: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Andrew Wiggins.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: The Suns missed the playoffs for 10 years in a row before making a charmed run to the NBA Finals last season behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The Suns are somehow even better this year, winning better than 80 percent of their games to start the season with the top record in the league. Booker is their go-to scorer, putting up 25 points per game this season.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: Doncic got off to a slow start to kill his early MVP buzz, but he’s been excellent over the last month or so to push the Dallas Mavericks up the Western Conference standings. Doncic remains one of the game’s most ball dominant players, but he keeps defenses off balance by mixing in his scoring and playmaking in equal parts. He’s currently averaging 25.6 points with nearly nine assists and nine rebounds per game. Doncic has already established himself as a top-10 player in the world before his 23rd birthday.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz: Gobert has missed a stretch of games with a calf injury, but when he’s been available, he’s still arguably the top defensive player in the league. There is no one better at protecting the rim than Gobert, who uses his massive 7’9 wingspan to put a cover over the basket on the defensive end. The 29-year-old French center is also averaging a career-high 16 points per game while shooting an NBA-best 71.2 percent on two-pointers.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: Green averages under eight points per game, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the most impactful players in the league. The veteran has been sidelined for a couple weeks with a back injury, and the Warriors haven’t been the same without him. Draymond remains arguably the best defensive player in the league, as well as an excellent passer and screener that helps make the Golden State offense pop. Green said he won’t be able to play in the game because of his injury.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz: Mitchell has firmly established himself as one of the best scoring guards in the league in his fifth pro season. The 25-year-old relentlessly attacks the basket, and has found a way to keep his numbers steady despite a drop-off in three-point shooting from last season. He’s currently averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, and four rebounds per game. Mitchell had missed two weeks with concussion symptoms, but he’s cleared protocol and ready to return to the lineup.

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns: Paul is still at the controls of everything the Suns do despite a dip in his scoring. He continues to be one of the game’s top facilitators, a deadly mid-range shooter, and a feisty defender. At this point, Paul’s longevity might be the most impressive thing about his career. He continues to be as good as ever on the brink of his 37th birthday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: The Wolves have been battling to stay around .500 all season while putting themselves in prime position to at least make the play-in tournament. Towns has been their leader all season, reinforcing his reputation as one of the best offensive big men in the game and an all-time shooting threat for a center. Towns is averaging 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, and about four assists per game so far this year with 41 percent shooting from three-point range.

Eastern Conference All-Stars 2022

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: Butler has been in and out of the lineup so far this season, but when he’s played he’s been the best player on arguably the best team in the East. The 32-year-old swingman still doesn’t shoot threes, but he’s a determined driver going to the basket, a very good playmaker and rebounder, and still an elite defensive player. Miami has been winning all season despite their top players missing time, but Butler will be front and center when the Heat start their playoff run.

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers: The Cavs took a chance on Garland with the No. 4 overall pick in 2019 draft despite only a five-game college career. That gamble is paying off in a big way right now. Garland is blossoming into one of the game’s best point guards for a resurgent Cavs team. The 22-year-old point guard is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 assists per game on 37 percent three-point shooting. The Cavs have been successful for a variety of reasons, but Garland is the engine of everything they do offensively.

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets: Harden wasn’t supposed to be a one-man team anymore after joining the Brooklyn Nets, but Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated and Kevin Durant’s recent injury has once again left the veteran guard to do the heavy lifting for his team. While Harden’s play has dropped off a bit from his MVP levels in Houston, he remains one of the best offensive guards in the league by averaging 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds per game this year.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls: LaVine has spent his entire career playing for bad teams until the Bulls reloaded with veterans over the summer and suddenly emerged the top team in the East. LaVine has shared the spotlight with All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan this season, and the two have become one of the best 1-2 scoring punches in basketball. He’s averaging 24.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while cutting down on his turnovers and fouls. This is his second straight All-Star selection.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks: Middleton has had an incredible last 12 months of basketball: he turned into a clutch scoring assassin on the Bucks’ run to the NBA championship, he helped Team USA win the gold medal in Tokyo, and now he’s putting together another solid season for a Milwaukee team looking to repeat. Everything with the Bucks still runs through Giannis, but both Middleton and teammate Jrue Holiday had deserving All-Star cases for taking Milwaukee to the next level.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: The Celtics have fallen short of expectations so far, but Tatum continues to be one of the best scoring forwards in the league. On the brink of his 24th birthday, Tatum is averaging 26 points, 8.5 rebounds, and four assists per game. His three-point shooting has majorly fallen off (to just 33 percent), but Tatum is making up for it by getting to the foul line more often. He should be an annual All-Star for the foreseeable future.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors: The Raptors were supposed to be in for a rebuild after they lost Kyle Lowry, but it turns out they had another All-Star caliber point guard on the roster. VanVleet has been the engine for Toronto all season, leading the league in minutes per game while providing knockdown outside shooting, tough defense, and improved playmaking. VanVleet has had a massive impact on the floor all season for an overachieving Raptors team, and should be one of the centerpieces of the team moving forward.