Devin Booker dapped up a baby after hitting a shot in the NBA Playoffs

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have had a magical season. A year after blowing an 0-2 lead in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix came out and won a league-best 64 games during the regular season. The Suns entered the playoffs as the favorites to win the NBA championship thanks in large part to Booker’s brilliant partnership with Chris Paul.

Booker was better than ever this year, averaging a new career-high 26.8 points per game. He carried the team when Paul missed about five weeks after the All-Star break, and Phoenix didn’t miss a beat. The vibes around the Suns have been tremendous all season, and Booker has been perhaps the biggest driving force of that both on and off the court.

As the Suns met the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 2 of their first round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Booker unexpectedly found himself as part of a remarkably cute moment. Booker hit the floor after nailing a shot against Pelicans defender Larry Nance Jr., then found himself face-to-face with a baby sitting courtside. Booker gave the baby a fist pound and jogged back down the floor.

The bucket... or the baby fist-bump??? pic.twitter.com/WR8wlI8Wn3 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2022

How can you not love that image?

The Suns had to know Booker was in for a special night after he dapped up that baby. The fist pound sparked an incredible run from the star guard that saw him drain jumper after jumper to take the halftime lead from New Orleans after their hot start.

Booker legit couldn’t miss after he saluted the baby.

Devin Booker is 4-of-5 from the field since giving that baby a fist bump — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 20, 2022

He ended the half with 31 points, punctuated by a a three-pointer that was nearly from the logo. Booker was fully in the zone in that half. All credit to the courtside baby.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 after Booker went out with a hamstring injury. His status for the rest of the series is not yet known.