Devin Booker injury: Latest updates on hamstring tightness for Suns star

Devin Booker left with right hamstring tightness midway through the third quarter of Game 2 in the Phoenix Suns’ first round series with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Without Booker for much of the second half, the Pelicans stunned the Suns to earn a shocking 125-114 win that evens the series at 1-1.

Booker was on fire to start the game, scoring 31 points in the first half and even dapping up a courtside baby after one difficult make. Booker’s heroics were the reason the Suns led by five entering halftime, but New Orleans quickly proved it wasn’t going away.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, the Pelicans pulled in a defensive rebound and fired a pass down court to Jaxson Hayes. Booker chased Hayes on the break but pulled up with a limp as the Pelicans forward dunked the ball. He checked out of the game and didn’t come back in. Here’s the play.

Looks like the play Devin Booker injured his Right Hamstring pic.twitter.com/yH56IeoKtp — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 20, 2022

NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed that Booker would be out for the night before the Pelicans secured the win. For now, the team is calling it right hamstring tightness.

Suns' Devin Booker has right hamstring tightness and is out for remainder of Game 2 vs. Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

There is not yet a timetable for Booker’s return. The Suns are traveling to New Orleans on Wednesday ahead of Game 3. Booker will get an MRI shortly.

Booker was incredible before the injury, connecting on seven three-pointers in the first half.

With seven threes, Book matched his own postseason record for threes in a half and recorded the 4th instance by a Suns player with 30+ points in a half. pic.twitter.com/BtuKVTx1yP — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 20, 2022

This isn’t Booker’s first hamstring injury this season. He injured his left hamstring in late Nov. and missed seven games. The Suns went 5-2 over that stretch. Booker has experienced multiple hamstring injuries dating back to Oct. 2018.

Game 3 isn’t until Friday, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday, both in New Orleans. The Suns will still be expected to win the series even without Booker, but it won’t be easy. The Pelicans proved how tough they are with this Game 2 win.

When will Devin Booker return from injury in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

We’ll let you know when an update is released. For right now, don’t be surprised if he misses at least the next game or two.