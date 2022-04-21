Joel Embiid found Drake to roast him after Game 3 buzzer-beater vs. Raptors

Joel Embiid isn’t just one of the greatest basketball players in the world — he’s also one of the best trash talkers. In years past, we’ve seen the Philadelphia 76ers big man go after Hassan Whiteside on social media immediately after a game, and even take shots at Deandre Ayton from the moment he was drafted. There’s a reason he goes by Joel “Troel” Embiid on Twitter.

Embiid has gone from an All-Star to a truly dominant superstar over the last two seasons, annually putting his name near the top of the MVP conversation. There’s an enormous amount of pressure on Embiid’s shoulders to deliver in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after the Sixers swung a midseason trade for James Harden, and so far he’s been up for the task.

Philly took a 3-0 series lead against the Toronto Raptors in the first round when Embiid hit an incredible three-pointer to break a tie score with under one second left in overtime. This is one of the best playoff game-winners you will ever see.

JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT pic.twitter.com/VKpdy4HszF — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2022

Embiid finished with 33 points on the night on 12-of-20 shooting, hit the game-winner, and put his team on the brink of a sweep in a series many people predicted Toronto to win. Maybe that would be enough for most stars, but it wasn’t enough for Embiid.

He also had to find Raptors ambassador and superstar rapper Drake as soon as the game ended just to talk mad shit.

“Get your ass out, I’m coming for that sweep too”



- Joel Embiid to Drake

(h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/gotVu9EIWn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 21, 2022

Embiid told Drake he’s coming for the sweep. Drake seemed to accept the Raptors’ fate with a smile on his face.

Toronto simply has no answer for Embiid. That’s the case for most teams in the league, but it’s especially the case for a Raptors’ roster that relies heavily on 6’9 switchable defenders rather without a true big man.

Embiid is having his way in this series, and he’s talking trash while he does it to anyone who will listen.