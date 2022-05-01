NBA playoffs 2022: Schedule, bracket, TV start times for second round and predictions

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs did its best to avoid drama, with the high-seeded team advancing in each series without a single Game 7 being played. That sets up an exciting second round of the playoffs, with four teams still standing in each conference that can all claim to have realistic aspirations at a run to the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Miami Heat will face the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers, who will be without superstar center Joel Embiid for at least the start of the series. Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in the first round against the Toronto Raptors while he was already playing through torn ligaments in his right thumb. Embiid reportedly won’t have surgery, but it’s unclear when or if he will play in the series. Miami has its own injury issues, with Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler each missing at least one game of the team’s first round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The other series in the Eastern Conference might be even more intriguing, with Boston Celtics facing the defending championship Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will be without star forward Khris Middleton for the start of the series as he recovers from a sprained MCL, and it’s possible he doesn’t play against Boston at all. The Celtics have been red hot to close the season behind a ferocious defense that just shutdown Kevin Durant in a first round sweep of the Nets. Milwaukee needs Giannis Antetokounmpo to again state his case as the best player in the world to overcome Middleton’s injury, and it would be nice if Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton keep hitting shots like they did in the first round.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks with superstars on each side returning from injury. Devin Booker came back from his hamstring strain in the Suns’ Game 6 win over the Pelicans, but he didn’t look like himself. Fortunately, Chris Paul’s perfect shooting night was there to save the day. Luka Doncic also returned to the floor after missing several games with an Achilles injury, and looked incredible by the end of the series against the Jazz. Phoenix is the favorite here, but it needs Booker to regain his pre-injury form. This series will be a big test for Jalen Brunson after his breakout first round series against Utah.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face-off in the other Western Conference semifinal. The Grizzlies survived a tough six-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now have to take on a Warriors team that is finally healthy and seems to be peaking. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are still the backbone of Golden State, and the emergence of Jordan Poole has given the team a fourth star on his best nights. Memphis is finally back to the underdog role they are more comfortable in, and this should be a better matchup for Ja Morant to shine in offensively. Don’t be surprised if this series is closer than many expect.

Here’s the full second round schedule in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Updated 2022 NBA Playoffs bracket

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers schedule: TV, start times for 2022 NBA Playoffs’ second round

Game 1: 76ers @ Heat, Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: 76ers @ Heat, Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Heat @ 76ers, Friday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Heat @ 76ers, Sunday, May 8, TBD

*Game 5: 76ers @ Heat, Tuesday, May 10, TNT

*Game 6: Heat @ 76ers, Thursday, May 12, ESPN

*Game 7: 76ers @ Heat, Sunday, May 15, TBD

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks schedule: Start times, dates, and TV for NBA Playoffs series

Game 1: Bucks @ Celtics, Sunday, May 1, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Bucks @ Celtics, Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Celtics @ Bucks, Saturday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Celtics @ Bucks, Monday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Bucks @ Celtics, Wednesday, May 11, TNT

*Game 6: Celtics @ Bucks, Friday, May 13, ESPN

*Game 7: Bucks @ Celtics, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks playoffs schedule: Start times and TV for second round series

Game 1: Mavericks @ Suns, Monday, May 2, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Mavericks @ Suns, Wednesday, May 4, TNT, 10:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Suns @ Mavericks, Friday, May 6, TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Suns @ Mavericks, Sunday, May 8

*Game 5: Mavericks @ Suns, Tuesday, May 10

*Game 6: Suns @ Mavericks, Thursday, May 12, ESPN

*Game 7: Mavericks @ Suns, Sunday, May 15

*Games 5-7 if necessary

No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors playoffs schedule: TV start times for second round series

Game 1: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Tuesday, May 3, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Saturday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Monday, May 9, 10:00 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT

*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Warriors, Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: Warriors @ Grizzlies, Monday, May 16, TBD, TNT

*Games 5-7 if necessary

2022 NBA Playoffs predictions and picks for second round

Heat vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs 2022 prediction

Heat in 6

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs 2022 prediction

Celtics in 6

Warriors vs. Grizzlies prediction: NBA Playoffs 2022

Warriors in 6

Suns vs. Mavericks prediction for 2022 NBA Playoffs

Suns in 6

