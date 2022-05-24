The 11 most surprising former NBA players in the 2022 Big 3 draft pool

The BIG3 is back for its fifth season in 2022, and the league is again loaded with random NBA players from yesteryear. Trilogy is looking to defend its championship with last season with a roster led by James White, Amir Johnson, and Isaiah Briscoe. Joe Johnson is also back in the league after winning MVP each of the last two seasons, and he’s again set to team with Jannero Pargo on a Triplets team coached by Lisa Leslie.

Before the season can begin, the Big3 is holding its draft on May 25 from Los Angeles. League chairman Amy Trask announced the list of draft eligible players on Monday, and looking through it is a serious trip down memory lane.

If you have been on the sports internet over the last five years or so, you have probably seen David J. Roth’s iconic “Let’s Remember Some Guys” series. This Big3 draft pool is perhaps the most extraordinary lineup of guys to remember that basketball has to offer.

In honor of the Big3 draft, here are 11 players we’re excited about seeing the draft pool.

Time for the @thebig3 draft - it's this Wednesday - here's the pool: pic.twitter.com/YWfA4LmadO — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) May 23, 2022

One note: while the image lists “Glen Rice” — that appears to be Glen Rice Jr., who is listed on the league website as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Delonte West

West had a memorable college career at Saint Joe’s alongside Jameer Nelson before being taken No. 24 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. West played in the NBA for nine seasons, but unfortunately his recent years have included struggles with his mental health. It’s great to see him back on the floor at 38 years old.

Nikoloz Tskitishvili

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2002 draft is considered one of the biggest busts in NBA history. He averaged 2.9 points per game across six NBA seasons. Now 39 years old, the 7-footer’s inclusion feels like the most eye-popping name on the list for a certain type of hoops fan.

Ty Lawson

Lawson has been playing in China, Greece, and Tunisia since he last played for the Kings in 2017. He’s still only 34 years old and should probably kill it on a spaced Big3 floor, at least on offense.

Renaldo Balkman

Isaiah Thomas drafted Balkman No. 20 overall for Knicks in the 2006 draft, and he gave them some defense and energy and never any offense. Still only 37 years old, he could be a nice defensive wing.

Corey Brewer

While former college teammate Al Horford is killing it in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for the Boston Celtics, Brewer might be the best player in the Big3 pool. He’s a long 6’9 wing who should be able to check multiple positions defensively. He of course also had one of the most random 50-point scoring games in league history. My snap judgement is that Brewer probably has more left in the tank than any of these guys.

DeJuan Blair

Blair played his entire career with no ACLs and was still a monster on the glass. Any mid-30s+ hoops head probably has fond memories of his 2009 Pitt team.

Jordan Crawford

Once dunked on LeBron’s ass. Never forget Xavier vs. Kansas State is one of the best Sweet 16 games ever.

Norris Cole

That’s two-time NBA champion Norris Cole to you! Cole played a big role in the top French league in recent years and is still only 33 years old. He feels like one of the top players available.

Jordan Hill

The Knicks drafted Jordan Hill with the pick after Stephen Curry and the pick before DeMar DeRozan in 2009. Knicks fans probably did not need that reminder.

Salim Stoudamire

One of the best college shooters ever at Arizona.

Tony Wroten

Hell yeah, Tony Wroten!!! I still remember reading the great Jonathan Tjarks on him ahead of the 2012 draft.

How to watch the 2022 Big3 Draft

Date: May 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: YouTube