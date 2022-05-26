The thread of Charles Barkley’s funniest moments is pure comedy

Every once in a while it’s nice to go back and recognize brilliance, and this week it was Charles Barkley’s turn. Chuck candidly unloading on Warriors fans before subsequently apologizing sent Twitter down the rabbit role to help us remember why Inside the NBA is the best sports desk show on TV. As it stands, Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting when his contract is up in 2024 — putting us on farewell tour watch.

What started with one small comment sparked dozens of people dropping their favorite Chuck moments over the years, and you should absolutely check it all out here. Going through the list here were some of the moments we loved the most that we’d forgotten all about.

The time that Chuck discovered churros in 2017

"Them churros are the bomb!" - Chuck pic.twitter.com/ep1ANjaQHL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2017

When the gang appeared on Family Feud

posting cause didn’t see this one in the thread pic.twitter.com/ASFJ0i6GvM — Juju ♡ (@jujudatt) May 24, 2022

That time Chuck was WAY too confident in his pop-a-shot game

This got to be the best one right here https://t.co/ALPeXe6MqM pic.twitter.com/bpaY5SNJRo — Milescartier (@Milescartier) May 24, 2022

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?

How are they this funny every night pic.twitter.com/91llM4fIRQ — ቶማስ ካሳሁን (@TomasKassahun) May 5, 2022

When Barkley compared Shaq to Shrek and nobody was ready

Had the whole crew in stitches pic.twitter.com/qnUQadJjYm — arnaudvds (@arnaud_vds_) May 24, 2022

When he was called in for golf commentary

Didn’t see The Match commentary in the thread pic.twitter.com/t1ZaldPAjZ — billy the kid (@_billymac_) May 24, 2022

In 2001 when he could pick ANYONE IN NBA HISTORY in a fantasy draft and he went with ...

Charles Barkley has The First Overall Pick in an “ALL TIME FANTASY DRAFT” where the idea is to pick the greatest players of all time available. And with the VERY FIRST PICK OF THE WHOLE DRAFT, Charles Barkley selects: pic.twitter.com/B5cRqsqaxk — Craig (@itsalwayscraig) May 24, 2022

The eternal struggle pronouncing “Jonas Valančiūnas”

When he got some new jewelry

THE STEAM ROOM ENCOUNTER pic.twitter.com/gJT0MrCBLk — Richard Staple, BSN, RN (@RichStapless) May 23, 2022

Kenny gave Chuck what?!

That time Kenny gave Chuck a vibrator pic.twitter.com/0EHV9IRxiB — Adrian Ewings (@AdrianEwingsii) May 24, 2022

When they played Jeopardy!

“What is Wonder Woman” had me on the floor pic.twitter.com/lzwjDJM1JD — ev (@notorious_ev) May 24, 2022

That time it was casual Friday ... at least for Chuck

Came in and did the show in shorts and a T shirt pic.twitter.com/DsETuBAS6v — Going Up (@BiggUU254) May 24, 2022

There have been HUNDREDS of amazing moments over the years, and whether we were laughing with Chuck, or at him, nothing will replace his time at the desk.