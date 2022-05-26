 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The thread of Charles Barkley’s funniest moments is pure comedy

By James Dator
Every once in a while it’s nice to go back and recognize brilliance, and this week it was Charles Barkley’s turn. Chuck candidly unloading on Warriors fans before subsequently apologizing sent Twitter down the rabbit role to help us remember why Inside the NBA is the best sports desk show on TV. As it stands, Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting when his contract is up in 2024 — putting us on farewell tour watch.

What started with one small comment sparked dozens of people dropping their favorite Chuck moments over the years, and you should absolutely check it all out here. Going through the list here were some of the moments we loved the most that we’d forgotten all about.

The time that Chuck discovered churros in 2017

When the gang appeared on Family Feud

That time Chuck was WAY too confident in his pop-a-shot game

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?

When Barkley compared Shaq to Shrek and nobody was ready

When he was called in for golf commentary

In 2001 when he could pick ANYONE IN NBA HISTORY in a fantasy draft and he went with ...

The eternal struggle pronouncing “Jonas Valančiūnas”

When he got some new jewelry

Kenny gave Chuck what?!

When they played Jeopardy!

That time it was casual Friday ... at least for Chuck

There have been HUNDREDS of amazing moments over the years, and whether we were laughing with Chuck, or at him, nothing will replace his time at the desk.

