Ja Morant hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are playing arguably the most entertaining series of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Game 3 was always going to be intense in a tied 1-1 series, and the game lived up to the hype in the first half. There have already been some thrilling moments in this series, and and we got another one just before the halftime buzzer.

With the Grizzlies trailing the Warriors by 10 points in Golden State, Ja Morant hoisted a halfcourt shot just before the second quarter buzzer that hit nothing but bet. Watch the shot here:

JA MORANT FROM HALFCOURT TO CLOSE THE FIRST HALF pic.twitter.com/YUYAlVDyCs — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2022

Morant is averaging 40.5 points per game throughout the first two games of the series. The halfcourt shot gave him 17 points at the half in Game 3.

Morant had one of the greatest playoff dunks of all-time in his team’s first round series win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had arguably the best highlight of the regular season too with his gravity-defying chasedown block against the Lakers. He hit the game-winner during a dominant fourth quarter in Game 2 of this series when he went for 47 points. Now we have another signature Morant playoff moment.