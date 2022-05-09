 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mavs fan kicked out of arena for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family

Security booted a young Mavs fan for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s mom during Game 4 on Mother’s Day.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

A Dallas Mavericks fan was escorted out of the arena during Game 4 of the team’s second round series with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family. The incident appears to have happened after Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Mavs would go on to win, 111-101, to tie the series at 2-2.

After the game, Paul tweeted this.

The fan was sitting behind the Suns’ bench near Paul’s mother, wife, and children. He allegedly made contact with Paul’s mother, and his wife was also reportedly pushed. This is what happened according to a report from ESPN:

Paul’s mother, Robin, as well as his wife, Jada, and their two children watched the game in seats close behind the Suns’ bench at American Airlines Center, sources told ESPN. His mother had hands put on her and his wife was pushed, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN, and Paul’s kids were there to witness it.

Video has surfaced of the young fan getting kicked out of the arena. As security walks the fan out, Paul tells the fan “I’ll see you later.”

The incident happened on Mother’s Day. Paul fouled out in just 23 minutes, and finished with only five points. The Suns came to Dallas with a 2-0 series lead before dropping both games.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

