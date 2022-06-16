Stephen Curry asked the Celtics for his ring after another three-pointer in NBA Finals

Stephen Curry has a reputation as a humble superstar. The Golden State Warriors guard is known as a family man who is deeply devoted to his faith and never does much chest-pounding off the floor. Curry is on track to go down as one of the best players in NBA history, but like Tim Duncan before him, you’d never know it from how he carries himself.

Of course, none of that applies to when Curry is actually in the midst of another amazing performance. When Steph is really feeling it, very few players in the history of the game have ever celebrated more. Often it feels like Curry is openly taunting his opponents as he hits them with dagger after dagger.

Curry was fully in his bag in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals with the Warriors one win away from the superstar guard’s fourth championship. After a pair of three-pointers to put Golden State up big in the third quarter, Curry told the Boston crowd what he’s ready to get by pointing to his ring finger.

Steph is ready to add another ring pic.twitter.com/Nq6VLmmaDc — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022

Golden State won Game 6, 103-90, to clinch the title. Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career after an amazing series.

For Celtics fans, it’s bad enough to watch Curry bust open the league’s best defense. This entire series has been a constant reminder that Curry is the best player on the court. He isn’t hesitating to let them know it with the title in sight.

This has major meme potential:

STEPH WANTS THAT RING pic.twitter.com/gQBlPQoJpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 17, 2022

The Celtics have been locking down opponents all year, but they have no answer for Curry. What he’s done in these Finals has been greatness personified. Curry acts unassuming away from the floor, but he knows exactly how incredible he is at his job.