Filed under:

NBA mock draft 2022: Final projection with latest rumors

Here’s our final projection of the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Draft day is finally here. After years of evaluating the prospects in this class, the 2022 NBA Draft has arrived with plenty of uncertainty throughout the first round. The Orlando Magic are on the clock at No. 1 overall. The expectation has been that Orlando will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. with the top pick, and that is becoming more likely as the draft approaches..

Before we get to the mock draft, we’re going to reheat all of the draft coverage we’ve done throughout this cycle. Read our top-60 draft board here. Check out our piece on why Duke forward Paolo Banchero is the best player in the class. Here’s our case for why Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren is our No. 2 overall player. We did a comprehensive scouting report on our No. 3 overall player Jaden Ivey. We also did a scouting report on Shaedon Sharpe, and a feature on the rise and fall of Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a top draft prospect. Oh yeah, we already published a breakdown on the top player in the 2023 NBA Draft, French big man Victor Wembanyama, who might be the best prospect since LeBron.

Here’s our final mock draft. We’ll have news and rumors after the table.

NBA mock draft 2022: Final draft day first round picks

Pick Team Player From Position Age
1 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Duke Forward Freshman
2 Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren Gonzaga Forward/Big Freshman
3 Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Auburn Forward/Big Freshman
4 Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray Iowa Forward Sophomore
5 Detroit Pistons Jaden Ivey Purdue Guard Sophomore
6 Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin Arizona Guard Sophomore
7 Portland Trail Blazers Dyson Daniels G League Wing Born 2003
8 New Orleans Pelicans Shaedon Sharpe Kentucky Guard Freshman
9 San Antonio Spurs Jalen Duren Memphis Center Freshman
10 Washington Wizards Johnny Davis Wisconsin Guard Sophomore
11 New York Knicks AJ Griffin Duke Wing Freshman
12 Oklahoma City Thunder Ousmane Dieng France Forward Born 2003
13 Charlotte Hornets Jeremy Sochan Baylor Forward Freshman
14 Cleveland Cavaliers Malaki Branham Ohio State Guard Freshman
15 Charlotte Hornets Mark Williams Duke Center Freshman
16 Atlanta Hawks Ochai Agbaji Kansas Wing Senior
17 Houston Rockets Tari Eason LSU Forward Sophomore
18 Chicago Bulls Jalen Williams Santa Clara Guard Junior
19 Minnesota Timberwolves TyTy Washington Kentucky Guard Freshman
20 San Antonio Spurs Nikola Jovic Serbia Forward Born 2003
21 Denver Nuggets EJ Liddell Ohio State Forward Junior
22 Memphis Grizzlies Blake Wesley Notre Dame Guard Freshman
23 Philadelphia 76ers MarJon Beauchamp G League Wing Born 2000
24 Milwaukee Bucks Walker Kessler Auburn Center Sophomore
25 San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) Jaden Hardy G League Guard Born 2002
26 Houston Rockets Dalen Terry Arizona Guard Sophomore
27 Miami Heat Kennedy Chandler Tennessee Guard Freshman
28 Golden State Warriors Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee Forward Freshman
29 Memphis Grizzlies Jake LaRavia Wake Forest Forward Junior
30 Denver Nuggets Christian Braun Kansas Guard Junior

Latest NBA Draft and trade rumors

Here’s the latest rumors regarding the draft. We’ll try to keep this section updated through the day.

The top-3 of the 2022 NBA Draft appears to be set

The Pelicans are tempted to take Ousmane Dieng at No. 8

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Dieng at No. 8 to the Pelicans in his latest mock draft. Dieng reportedly wowed Pelicans brass in a workout, and will earn serious consideration for the pick.

The Kings like Keegan Murray at No. 4, but Jaden Ivey is still in play

Jaden Ivey is widely considered to be a top-four prospect in this class, but Sacramento apparently has its eyes on Iowa forward Keegan Murray. The team reportedly set up a dinner between Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and De’Aaron Fox, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. It was previously reported that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive likes Murray, and Ivey doesn’t love his fit in Sacramento.

Jerami Grant traded from Pistons to Trail Blazers

All it cost Portland was Milwaukee’s 2025 first round pick. It feels like a big win for the Blazers to pick-up a two-way veteran wing for such a low price. Meanwhile, Detroit is clearing out cap space to possibly make a run at Deandre Ayton. Read SB Nation’s coverage of the deal below:

The Trail Blazers are offering No. 7 to the Raptors for OG Anunoby

This is a no-brainer offer for Portland. It would be surprising if Toronto actually accepted it.

The Hawks and Spurs are talking about a Dejounte Murray trade

San Antonio is asking for a “Jrue Holiday-like package” in return for Murray, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The Bucks traded three first round picks for Holiday in 2020.

Malcolm Brogdon is very available

Who wants Malcolm Brogdon? The Pacers are searching for additional picks throughout the first round, according to Woj.

Myles Turner suitors include Timberwolves, Raptors, and Hornets

That’s from Jake Fischer at B/R.

The Hawks want to trade John Collins

The Bulls are shopping No. 18 + Coby White

Chicago is exploring the trade market because they don’t love their options with the pick, per Givony.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

  • Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN

We’ll update his section with major rumors throughout the day. Here’s a final link to all of our draft coverage this year.

