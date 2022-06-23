 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBA Draft results 2022: Pick-by-pick tracker for every selection

Follow the 2022 NBA Draft with our tracker.

By Ricky O'Donnell and Harrison Faigen
2022 NBA Draft Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft features a star-studded class with four legitimate options to go No. 1 overall at the top of the board. The Orlando Magic are on the clock with the first pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons to round out the top five.

SB Nation has been covering this draft class all year, and now we’ll finally know who is going where as draft night arrives.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, and Duke forward Paolo Banchero gives this draft three players standing at least 6’10 with distinct skill sets at the top of the class. Smith is the best shooter, Holmgren is the best defender, and Banchero is the best passer and shot creator. There’s also Jaden Ivey, the 6’4 Purdue guard who might be the best pure athlete available.

Check out our top-60 big board, as well as our breakdowns of Banchero, Holmgren, and Ivey. Additionally, you can bet on the draft order at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be keeping you updated with every pick, as well as links to all of the great coverage around the SB Nation communities below the table. As a reminder, there are only 58 picks in the draft this year instead of the normal 60 total, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat both lost their second-round picks as part of their respective punishments for tampering charges handed down by the league.

NBA Draft 2022 tracker: Every pick in this year’s draft

Pick Team Player From Position Age
1 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Duke Forward Freshman
2 Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren Gonzaga Forward/Big Freshman
3 Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Auburn Forward/Big Freshman
We’ll be linking out to SB Nation’s team site coverage below as the draft moves along.

1. Orlando Magic - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

By picking the 6-10 forward out of Duke, the Magic got arguably the top offensive prospect of the three players who were presumed to be in contention for the top overall pick, potentially giving the Magic a sorely-needed creator.

Banchero possess advanced ball-handling and playmaking skills for a big, displaying an ability to create that Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren did not consistently show at the collegiate level. That should help a Magic team that was among the worst teams in the league in many key offensive categories last season. — Mike Cali, Orlando Pinstriped Post

2. Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets - Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

