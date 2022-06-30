NBA free agent signings 2022: Live updates tracking all deals and trades

The NBA has rarely felt as wide open as it does right now. The Golden State Warriors reassumed their position on top of the league in June with their fourth championship in the last eight years, but this is no longer the overwhelming title favorite it once was with Kevin Durant. Instead, there are a handful of teams in each conference that can realistically dream about winning it all. That journey begins for the 2022-23 season with the opening of NBA free agency.

There was already a huge trade just before free agency opened: the Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for three future first round draft picks. The deal sets the course for both franchises, with the Hawks going all-in to contend in the East, and the Spurs entering a full rebuild with their eyes at the top of the 2023 draft lottery.

The 2022 NBA free agency moratorium begins on Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, at which point players and teams can start discussing contracts. Deals can’t become official until July 6.

Check out our list of the top-75 NBA free agents this year. We are keeping track of every deal in this post.

2022 NBA free agency Day 1 signings

NBA trades and signings before free agency

Hawks acquire Dejounte Murray from Spurs for three first round picks, Danilo Gallinari, and a pick swap, per Woj. Read our grades on the deal here, and reaction from our team communities below.

Taurean Prince, Wolves agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Woj.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers agree to three-year, $33 million deal, per Woj.

Nets acquire Royce O’Neale from Jazz for first round pick, per Shams.

When is 2022 NBA free agency?

The free agency moratorium begins on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts can’t become official until July 6.

Where can I bet on the NBA?

DraftKings Sportsbook