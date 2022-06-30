NBA free agent signings 2022: Live updates tracking all deals and trades

The NBA has rarely felt as wide open as it does right now. The Golden State Warriors reassumed their position on top of the league in June with their fourth championship in the last eight years, but this is no longer the overwhelming title favorite it once was with Kevin Durant. Instead, there are a handful of teams in each conference that can realistically dream about winning it all. That journey begins for the 2022-23 season with the opening of NBA free agency.
There was already a huge trade just before free agency opened: the Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for three future first round draft picks. The deal sets the course for both franchises, with the Hawks going all-in to contend in the East, and the Spurs entering a full rebuild with their eyes at the top of the 2023 draft lottery.
The 2022 NBA free agency moratorium begins on Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, at which point players and teams can start discussing contracts. Deals can’t become official until July 6.
Check out our list of the top-75 NBA free agents this year. We are keeping track of every deal in this post.
2022 NBA free agency Day 1 signings
- Lu Dort, Thunder agree to five-year, $87.5 million deal, per Woj
- Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves agree to two-year, $18 deal, per Woj.
- Nic Claxton, Nets agree to two-year, $20 million deal, per Woj
- Anthony Gill, Wizards agree to two-year deal, per Woj.
- Delon Wright, Wizards agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Woj.
- Kevin Knox, Pistons agree to two-year, $6 million deal, per Shams
- Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers agree to four-year, $80 million deal, per Haynes
- Lonnie Walker IV, Lakers agrees to one-year, $6.5 deal, per Shams
- Juan Tuscano-Anderson, Lakers agree to deal, per Haynes
- Gary Harris to re-sign with Magic, per Smith. Two years, $26 million, per Woj.
- JaVale McGee, Mavericks agree to three-year, $20 million deal, per Haynes
- Marvin Bagley III, Pistons agree to three-year, $37 million deal, per Haynes
- Patty Mills, Nets agree to two-year, $14.5 million deal, per Woj
- Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets agree to three-year, $22 million deal, per Shams
- Troy Brown, Lakers agree to deal, per Shams
- Nic Batum, Clippers agree to two-year deal, per Woj
- Thad Young, Raptors agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Haynes
- Tyus Jones, Grizzlies agree to two-year, $30 million deal, per Woj
- Chris Boucher, Raptors agree to three-year, $35 million deal, per Woj.
- Joe Ingles, Bucks, agree to deal, per Haynes
- Davon Reed, Nuggets agree to two-year deal, per Singer
- Dewayne Dedmon, Heat agree to two-year, $9 million, per Shams
- Wes Matthews, Bucks agree to deal, per Haynes
- Trevelin Queen, 76ers agree to deal, per Woj
- Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers agree to four-year, $100 million deal, per Woj
- Mohamed Bamba, Magic agree to two-year, $21 million deal, per Haynes
- Devin Booker, Suns agree to four-year, $214 million deal, per Shams
- Danuel House, 76ers agree to two-year, $8.5 million deal, per Woj
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets agree to five-year, $264 million deal, per Shams
- Bobby Portis, Bucks agree to four-year, $49 million deal, per Woj.
- Amir Coffey, Clippers agree to three-year, $11 million deal, per Woj
- Damian Jones, Lakers agree to two-year deal, per Woj
- Javon Carter, Bucks agree to two-year deal, per Shams
- Bradley Beal, Wizards agree to five-year, $251 million deal, per Woj
- DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets agree to deal, per Shams
- Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Shams
- Victor Oladipo, Heat agree to one-year, $11 million deal, per Woj.
- PJ Tucker, 76ers agree to three-year, $33 million deal, per Shams
- Malik Monk, Kings agree to two-year, $19 million deal, per Shams
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks agree to four-year, $110 million deal, per Shams.
NBA trades and signings before free agency
- Hawks acquire Dejounte Murray from Spurs for three first round picks, Danilo Gallinari, and a pick swap, per Woj. Read our grades on the deal here, and reaction from our team communities below.
- Taurean Prince, Wolves agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Woj.
- Ivica Zubac, Clippers agree to three-year, $33 million deal, per Woj.
- Nets acquire Royce O’Neale from Jazz for first round pick, per Shams.
When is 2022 NBA free agency?
The free agency moratorium begins on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts can’t become official until July 6.
