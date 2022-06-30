 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kevin Durant trade updates: Latest rumors on star’s demand to leave Nets

Here’s the latest on Kevin Durant’s trade demand from the Nets.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, putting one of the greatest players in NBA history is officially on the trade market. Durant is about to a start new four-year contract extension that will pay him $194 million over the course of the deal.

Durant reportedly has two teams on his preferred list of destinations: the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Each team earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conference in last year’s playoffs, but failed to advance to the NBA Finals.

Rumors of Durant’s potential departure from the Nets started when the franchise refused to give Kyrie Irving the long-term, max contract he was seeking. Instead, Irving opted into the final year of his deal with Brooklyn for $36 million. Now both players are very likely to be traded this offseason and never play another game for the Nets. Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets because they would not give Irving the contract he was seeking, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets were the overwhelming championship favorites entering last season. Then Irving was unavailable for the majority of the year after refusing to take the Covid vaccine, James Harden demanded a trade and was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe Harris suffered a season-ending injury, and the Nets — with Durant and Irving on the floor — were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn owes basically all of its future draft picks to the Houston Rockets because of the original Harden trade, so don’t expect the Nets to seeking a full rebuild in this deal.

We are keeping track of every Durant trade rumor in this post until he's finally dealt.

Durant listed the Suns and Heat as preferred destinations, per Woj

Kevin Durant requested a trade from Nets because Kyrie Irving wasn’t given long-term contract from Brooklyn

The Nets will trade Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant, per Woj

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be traded to the same team, but it’s unlikely, per Woj

The Lakers are the only realistic destination for both Durant and Irving

Kyrie Irving is telling people he’s going to the Lakers

“More than half the league has called about Durant,” per Woj

The Nets are interested in Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, but can’t legally trade for either because of Ben Simmons

The Mavericks are expected to pursue Kyrie Irving after losing Jalen Brunson, per report

The Suns are focused on Kevin Durant

Suns trade offer for Kevin Durant starts with Deandre Ayton

We’ll update this story as it develops.

