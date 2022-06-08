The Warriors got a 7-point possession in the NBA Finals against the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors trailed the Boston Celtics by nine points midway through the third quarter in Game 3 on Wednesday. The next time Boston touched the ball, they were only up two points.

That’s right: Golden State had a seven-point possession. This is peak ‘Third Quarter Warriors’ in every way.

Andrew Wiggins grabbed a defensive rebound off a miss from Derrick White with just over five minutes left in the third quarter and Boston up by nine. Stephen Curry got the ball and drained a three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Al Horford. Curry landed on Horford’s foot after the shot, and the refs rightfully called it a flagrant foul because Horford didn’t give him room to land.

COUNT 'EM UP pic.twitter.com/ZkPfmjt6LQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2022

Curry made the free throw, and the Warriors got the ball back because of the flagrant.

On the ensuing possession, Otto Porter Jr. hit a ridiculous contested three-pointer. That’s a seven-point possession.

2 POINT GAME pic.twitter.com/ARrfx2gDS7 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) June 9, 2022

Golden State took their first lead since it was 2-0 a couple possessions later when Curry hit another three.

Game 3 looked like it was going to be a blowout in Boston’s favor. The Celtics led by 12 points after halftime. Things suddenly got interesting in the third quarter, thanks mostly to the seven-point play.

Only the ‘Third Quarter Warriors.’