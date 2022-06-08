 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Warriors got a 7-point possession in the NBA Finals against the Celtics

Only the ‘Third Quarter Warriors’ could pull off a 7-point possession.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The Golden State Warriors trailed the Boston Celtics by nine points midway through the third quarter in Game 3 on Wednesday. The next time Boston touched the ball, they were only up two points.

That’s right: Golden State had a seven-point possession. This is peak ‘Third Quarter Warriors’ in every way.

Andrew Wiggins grabbed a defensive rebound off a miss from Derrick White with just over five minutes left in the third quarter and Boston up by nine. Stephen Curry got the ball and drained a three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Al Horford. Curry landed on Horford’s foot after the shot, and the refs rightfully called it a flagrant foul because Horford didn’t give him room to land.

Curry made the free throw, and the Warriors got the ball back because of the flagrant.

On the ensuing possession, Otto Porter Jr. hit a ridiculous contested three-pointer. That’s a seven-point possession.

Golden State took their first lead since it was 2-0 a couple possessions later when Curry hit another three.

Game 3 looked like it was going to be a blowout in Boston’s favor. The Celtics led by 12 points after halftime. Things suddenly got interesting in the third quarter, thanks mostly to the seven-point play.

Only the ‘Third Quarter Warriors.’

