Grading the major 2022 NBA free agency signings so far

For a certain type of basketball fan, the start of free agency is the most exciting time on the NBA calendar. This year’s free agent moratorium started on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and minutes later dozens of deals had already been announced. You can find every NBA free agency contract on our live tracker.

The start of free agency was overshadowed by Kevin Durant’s surprise trade request hours before the moratorium opened. The Nets are reportedly set to trade by Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason in an effort to refill the roster with draft picks and young talent. While the league waits on Durant’s next destination, free agents started flying off the board once players and teams were legally allowed to announce their agreements. You can follow the latest Durant and Irving trade rumors with our tracker.

Here’s our grades for the big moves in NBA free agency so far.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks agree to four-year, $110 million deal, per Shams: Brunson quickly established himself a quality rotation piece after being a second round in 2018, but he exploded this past season as the Mavs’ second best player next to Luka Doncic. Brunson isn’t the biggest or fastest guard, but he’s so crafty getting to his spots and finding ways to score around the basket. It will be fascinating to see if he can keep improving with a bigger workload now that he’s away from Doncic. We’re skeptical this move changes a ton for the Knicks in the big picture sense, but the deal covers Brunson’s prime years and he’s a solid bet to be productive, if not an absolute superstar. Grade: B+

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves agree to two-year, $18 deal, per Woj. Anderson is a big wing who defends all over the floor, hits the glass hard, and provides plus playmaking. His three-point shot is shaky, but this feels like an extremely team-friendly deal for someone with Anderson’s all-around skill set. Grade: A

Gary Harris to re-sign with Magic, per Smith. Two years, $26 million, per Woj: This is way more money than anyone thought Harris would get, but it’s it’s the type of contract that could help match salaries in a future trade. Harris quietly had something of a return to form season last year as a three-and-D wing. It’s nice to see him get a real pay day. Grade: B

Nic Claxton, Nets agree to two-year, $20 million deal, per Woj: An explosive rebuild is coming for the Nets, but they were wise to keep around Claxton for the start of it. The 23-year-old big man is extremely mobile defensively, and make slam home lobs and block shots above the rim. Still only 23 years old, Claxton will have a major chance to cash in a significantly larger contract. Grade: A

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers agree to four-year, $100 million deal, per Woj: Simons broke out last year as a microwave scoring guard. He can get buckets from all three levels and put up points in a hurry when he gets hot. The problem is his defense is poor and he doesn’t feel like a great fit next to Damian Lillard because of that. This is an awesome pay day for Simons who should return solid value on this deal, but I’m a bit skeptical how much he’s really moving the needle for Portland. Grade: B

JaVale McGee, Mavericks agree to three-year, $20 million deal, per Haynes: McGee gives the Mavs a better lob threat than Dwight Powell, and adds even more size to a Dallas front line that also recently acquired Christian Wood. This feels like a lot of money for someone with McGee’s skill set, but he was excellent as Deandre Ayton’s backup in Phoenix last year and has more length and athleticism can anyone in Dallas’ front court rotation last season. Grade: B

PJ Tucker, 76ers agree to three-year, $33 million deal, per Shams: Tucker was once the secret weapon for Daryl Morey’s teams in Houston as a high-motor defender who became a corner three specialist. Tucker is older now — he’ll be 37 all season — and looked like he was slowing down recently before having a really impressive season last year in Miami. This feels like a lot of money for someone his age, but Joel Embiid had mentioned adding someone like Tucker by name, and Philly is all-in on the present. This deal probably won’t age well, but all Morey cares about for now is next season. Grade: C+

Malik Monk, Kings agree to two-year, $19 million deal, per Shams: Monk was a top-10 draft pick who felt like a bust in Charlotte before finally finding his grove as a microwave scorer on a minimum deal last year with the Lakers. This is a nice pay bump for Monk, as well as a reunion with former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox. We love the vibes with this move even if the Kings probably could have used a bigger defensive guard. Grade: B+

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks agree to two-year, $16 million deal, per Shams: Hartenstein was incredibly productive on a per-minute basis last year with the Clippers. He provides great rim protection on defense, and connective passing and efficient finishing on offense. Hartenstein is still only 24 years old, and has a huge frame at 7-foot, 250 pounds. There’s a ton of upside to this day for the Knicks, getting a smart, productive, and young player on a team-friendly team. Grade: A

Bobby Portis, Bucks agree to four-year, $49 million deal, per Woj: Portis finally gets his bag after being underpaid the last two years in Milwaukee. The 6’10 big man has a perfect skill set to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo: he can space the floor for Giannis’ drives on offense, and his slow-footed defense can be covered up by Antetokounmpo’s extreme speed and size. This is a nice pay raise for Portis, and a good decision to stick with Giannis and a fan base that loves him. Grade: B+

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies agree to two-year, $30 million deal, per Woj: Jones has developed a reputation as the league’s best backup point guard. The Grizzlies will always be Ja Morant’s team, but their remarkable record last season in games Morant missed is a testament to Jones’ steady hand. This is also a nice payday for Jones, still only 26 years old, that will allow him to hit the market again while he’s still in his prime. Grade: A

Mohamed Bamba, Magic agree to two-year, $21 million deal, per Haynes: Bamba certainly wanted more money than this, but the Magic were able to keep him on a short deal that will allow him a chance to cash in big time if he finally fulfills his potential. Bamba finally shot the ball well in his fourth pro season, and has incredible length as a rim protector. If the shooting holds (38 percent from deep last year), and he keeps adding strength to his frame, the Magic will have a steal and Bamba will get a bigger deal when this one is up. Grade: A

Lu Dort, Thunder agree to five-year, $87.5 million deal, per Woj: Dort was criminally underpaid his first three seasons in the NBA after going undrafted in 2019, barely earning more than $3 million in his first three years despite starting 131 of the 139 games he’s ever played in. The Thunder could have brought back Dort back for just $1.9 million next season, but they declined his team option. Now Dort is getting $87.5 milloin to stay in OKC for the next five years in one of the biggest bags of free agency. Dort is a tough-nosed defender who has grown into a high-volume, if not always highly efficient, three-point shooter. The Thunder are still have at least one more tanking year left in them, but this is a great move to reward someone who has already brought so much surplus value to the franchise.

Grade: A

It’s easy to view this as an overpay for the Thunder, but this grade is based on what the contract means for Dort. This awesome to see him get rewarded.