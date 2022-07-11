James Wiseman showed what he can bring Warriors in NBA Summer League debut

James Wiseman was never supposed to still be playing in Las Vegas summer league as he entered his third year in the NBA. The other top-3 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft — Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball — are already firmly established as young stars who can make the All-Star team (Ball) or lead their team to the playoffs (Edwards). Wiseman, meanwhile, didn’t play a game with the Golden State Warriors last season as he recovered from knee surgery.

Of course, nothing with Wiseman has been normal since he first emerged into the top high school recruit in the country. He’s had one of the more star-crossed starts to a career you will ever see from a top-three pick. Wiseman only played three college games at Memphis because of an NCAA eligibility scandal but was drafted at No. 2 overall (one spot ahead of Ball) by the Warriors anyway. He played 39 games as a rookie with 27 starts, but it wasn’t until he went down with a torn meniscus that the team really took off. Wiseman suffered several setbacks and needed another surgery on his knee during this past season, which culminated in the Warriors winning the championship as Wiseman played only two G League games all year and never took the court for the big league club.

Wiseman is quite simply one of the biggest wildcards in the league. The Warriors could have tried to trade him for more immediate help, but they’ve continually said they’re committed to developing him, and they ended up winning a title without him. As he returns next season, Wiseman could be the athletic big man the Warriors need to stay atop the league — but first he has to prove he can play a role for a winning team.

After a 15-month rehab process, Wiseman finally played a live game again in Vegas summer league. He finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two blocks, and three turnovers on 5-of-7 shooting as the SummerWarriors beat the SummerSpurs, 86-85, on Sunday night. Those numbers might not jump off the screen, but Wiseman’s performance in 20 minutes was full of encouraging moments for a player who has been away from the game for so long.

Here’s what we saw from Wiseman in his return to the court.

Wiseman showed he can be a lob threat in the pick-and-roll

Here’s that Jonathan Kuminga to James Wiseman pick-and-roll lob dunk to open the game pic.twitter.com/PqGqPb1VJN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2022

The Warriors ran a lob for Wiseman on the very first play of the game. He ran to set a ball screen for Jonathan Kuminga in the middle of the floor, dove to the basket, and slammed home the alley-oop for the first score of the game. Wiseman should be a serious lob threat when the Warriors run a pick-and-roll, and this was a glimpse of what that can look like.

Wiseman showed some nice moments of rim protection

James Wiseman is on at both ends of the court! pic.twitter.com/1VSKLdklIj — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2022

Wiseman should be an intimidating shot blocker if he can put it all together. He has excellent physical tools for a rim protector with a 7’6 wingspan and a 9’6 standing reach, and while he’s not the quickest leaper, he has the length to challenge shots if he gets to the right spots. On the first play, Wiseman rotates over to erase a layup attempt from Spurs first round pick Blake Wesley.

On the next play, Wiseman slides his feet, jumps and stays vertical to force a miss at the rim. Golden State doesn’t have another big man who finish plays above the rim on both ends like the best version of Wiseman should be able to do if he can stay healthy and engaged.

Great verticality from Wiseman on this drive to force the miss. pic.twitter.com/Hm3ema5KCg — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) July 11, 2022

Wiseman showed shooting range

Oh James Wiseman is really back pic.twitter.com/qBMjtGQf0n — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 10, 2022

Wiseman went 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) from three-point range as a rookie. The outside shot is going to be part of his game. On an early Warriors possession, Wiseman got the ball and launched a pull-up three that hit nothing but net. Wiseman may not be fully there as a shooter just yet, but it’s clear he’s grown increasingly comfortable shooting from the outside.

Wiseman showed some self-creation skills

Wiseman is keeping it going, immediately goes into a fadeaway on the catch. pic.twitter.com/28hEOayAzJ — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) July 11, 2022

The Warriors offense is never going to run many post-ups as long as it’s built around Stephen Curry. But sometimes, a possession breaks down and someone simply needs to hit a tough shot. Wiseman showed he has some real scoring touch with a few impressive midrange buckets in his debut. In the first clip, he hits a difficult post fadeaway — a shot few players will effectively be able to challenge him on even in real games.

Wiseman also got an elbow touch and immediately went into his face-up game, hitting a midrange shot over a contest at the end of the shot clock. These shots won’t be there all that often in the Warriors’ system of pristine off-ball movement and passing, but it’s nice to know Wiseman can do this when you really need it.

James Wiseman FINALLY gets a touch on the elbow, faces up and drills the jumper. pic.twitter.com/yDdmhJEWlS — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) July 11, 2022

The Warriors need Wiseman to keep their championship window open

The Warriors didn’t need Wiseman to win a championship last season, but as the roster continues to change around Curry, there’s no doubt the young center is a big part of Golden State’s future plans.

The Warriors often looked so small in the NBA Finals last year against the Celtics. Kevon Looney was ultimately able to do enough as a screener, rebounder, and crafty interior finisher to help Golden State win the title, but having a player with Wiseman’s size and athleticism would certainly help. It also feels like there’s going to be a real opportunity for all of Golden State’s recent lottery picks — Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moses Moody — after the Warriors lost Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. to free agency this summer.

If Wiseman can give the Warriors rim protection, lob finishing, some floor spacing ability, and a pinch of midrange scoring, it would go a long way toward keeping Golden State near the top of the league. The tape from his rookie year wasn’t super encouraging, but it’s way too early to write off Wiseman. You can’t take too much from summer league, but it sure felt great to see him back on the floor.