This 1950 high school basketball gym was converted into a home, and now you can buy it

Owning a house with an indoor basketball court is the dream for so many sports fans. But what if your entire house was a basketball court? That’s the opportunity waiting for one ambitious buyer in small town Wilkinson, Indiana.

A Zillow listing for a former high school gym that was converted into a home went viral on the internet over the weekend. The home is selling for just under $300K. The gym was originally built in 1950 as part of Wilkinson High School. The space was later renovated into a home, with updates to the living area taking place over the last 20 years. The bones of the old gym are still in place, and you can even find the former free throw line in the kitchen.

Wilkinson is about 30 miles East of Indianapolis. The town’s population was 449 at the 2010 census, according to Wikipedia.

Check out the original Zillow listing here. The images of this place have be seen to be believed:

Here’s the description from Zillow.

Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest to goodness treat. Former Wilkinson HS Gym has 1/2 court with original basketball goal & original maple flooring—approx 5,984 sq ft. New living space with huge rooms has been added to balance of building in the last 20 years. Furnace, and a new roof north 1/2 of gym, within two years. Was zoned commercial, now residential. Would make fantastic day care or home for the basketball enthusiast. Cell tower lease is paid in full, can provide copies of lease. All building measurements & dimensions to be verified & approved by buyer.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on 3.6 acres of land. This is a house that feels like it could only exist in Indiana, where high school basketball has always been king.

While the old gym looks a little rundown, it’s so cool that it’s been preserved since it was originally built more than 70 years ago. This house in LA would probably sell for $3 million. In central Indiana, you can buy it for under $300K.

This house seems worth it until you realize you have to live in Wilkinson, Indiana. I think that makes it perfect for a vacation home for someone in Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, or Cincinnati. Need a break from the hustle of the big city? Come down to Wilkinson and live out your high school basketball fantasies while having plenty of room for all your friends to crash.

I always dreamed of having a basketball court in my house from the first time I saw the original ‘Space Jam.’ You know, MJ’s old house in Highland Park, IL once went on the market, too, but that’s going to cost you $4.7 million. That makes $300K seem like a steal.