4 ways Kevin Durant’s trade request can end

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets hours before free agency opened on June 30. Nearly a month later, Durant remains with the Nets, and there has been no serious momentum building towards a trade.

The Nets were hoping for a bidding war for Durant’s services as he begins a new four-year, $194 million extension next season. Instead, the trade market has mostly been quiet, with teams across the league reportedly refusing to make their best and final offers to this point. Durant remains one of the very best players in the league, and he’s certainly one of the 15-or-so greatest players of all-time, but he’ll also be 34 years old next season. For a player who has ultimately been unhappy in all three spots of his career — first in Oklahoma City, then in Golden State, then Brooklyn — the idea of surrendering three or four future first round draft picks plus a young All-Star caliber player is scaring teams off so far.

We know Durant wants a trade to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, with the Suns being his preferred destination. A trade with Phoenix got more complicated after Deandre Ayton returned to the team as a restricted free agent. The Suns reportedly haven’t put all of their draft picks and pick swaps on the table yet. Durant’s trade request has lingered, opening up the possibility another team swoops in for him, or that he returns to Brooklyn.

There has been shockingly little noise on the Durant trade front, but there are really only four ways it can realistically play out.

1. Kevin Durant plays for the Nets to start the season

The Nets don’t have to trade Kevin Durant. He’s under contract for the next four seasons, and he’s still good enough to be in the MVP discussion next year. Kyrie Irving is also under contract next season on a one-year deal. The Nets can absolutely run it back next season if they don’t find a Durant deal they like.

They can hope Ben Simmons recovers from his back injury, and that Joe Harris recovers from his ankle injury. They can hope free agency signing T.J. Warren rediscovers the incredible scoring punch he showed in the bubble, they can hope Nic Claxton improves enough to be an above-average starting center, and they can bank on Royce O’Neale finally giving the team a real 3-and-D wing.

Simmons and Harris remain huge injury question marks, but if both can be the best versions of themselves next season (a big if), the Nets could potentially contend in the East. Personally, I’d put them behind the Bucks, Celtics, and 76ers even in their best case scenario, and probably behind Miami, too. Still, it’s certainly possible KD and Kyrie can take the floor for the Nets next season despite the trade request.

There’s also the possibly that Durant starts the year with Brooklyn and then gets traded. That’s how James Harden’s trade request in Houston ended. At this point, it’s starting to feel like KD returning to Brooklyn is the most likely scenario.

2. Kevin Durant holds out until a trade happens

Durant told the Nets he doesn’t want to play for them anymore. Anyone who has followed KD’s career knows he lives and breathes the game, so it’s likely he’ll swallow his pride to get back on the court. Still, the idea that Durant could sit out training camp and then games until he forces a trade shouldn’t be completely discounted. We just saw this situation play out with Ben Simmons last year in Philadelphia, and he eventually got what he wanted at the trade deadline when he was dealt to Brooklyn.

Durant sitting out games seems more likely if Irving is traded before the season. As long as Irving is on the floor for Brooklyn, I would expect Durant to be out there with him. At the same time, the Nets can’t totally rule out the idea that KD could hold out until he gets what he wants.

3. Kevin Durant gets traded to the Suns

If Durant has it his way, he’d be traded to Phoenix so he can play with Devin Booker. Maybe there’s still a deal out there even after Ayton re-signed, but it’s probably going to require the Suns to part with four unprotected first round picks, and include some pick swaps. Otherwise, Phoenix is going to have to get creative to rope in other teams to complete a multi-team deal.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns haven’t been willing to throw their full lot of picks in a KD deal. Personally, I think that’s stupid. The Suns have historically been a loser franchise that no one wants to play for. They have never won a title before. The fact that one of the 15 greatest players ever, who is signed for four more years, actually wants to come to Phoenix should be the ultimate cause for celebration. Trading a bunch of future picks and Mikal Bridges for Durant would dramatically increase their odds at winning the 2023 championship. Of course there’s risk involved, but there’s also risk involved with not trading for KD. The Suns should really do whatever it takes to land him.

4. Kevin Durant gets traded to a mystery team

The Nets appear to want to do right by Durant in this trade request, but they also have to make the best deal for the franchise. If Phoenix won’t go all-in, and Miami doesn’t have the assets to get it done, it’s likely some other team is going to convince themselves to mortgage the future for KD.

Maybe the Raptors build a deal around OG Anunoby, Gary Trent, and a ton of future picks. Maybe the Pelicans throw in Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr., and future picks to get it done. Maybe the Grizzlies build a package around Desmond Bane, or the Nuggets include Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Would a package of Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and every future pick Chicago owns do anything for Brooklyn?

There is still no end in sight for Durant’s trade request. The whole league will be waiting on it until it happens.