The NBA rookie photoshoot didn’t have to go so hard

NBA rookies have to go through a few traditions after draft night. They typically make their debuts for their new teams in Las Vegas Summer League. They attend the rookie symposium to learn about how to navigate the pitfalls of life as a pro athlete. They also get to flash their 1,000-watt smiles for the cameras at the annual rookie photoshooot.

The rookie photoshoot has produced so many great moments over the years. The group photo from the iconic 1996 draft is a classic. We’ve seen rookies dancing, taking selfies, and doing trick shots and contest-worthy dunks in the past. The shoot gives the NBA’s freshest faces a chance to show off their personalities and lets fans get a first look at them in their new uniforms. Photo day is always a good time, and this year is no exception.

This year’s rookies brought the heat. This is one of the most creative and stylized rookie photoshoots I can remember. These photos come from Brian Babineau of NBAE via Getty Images. Here are 20 of our favorite pics from the rookie photoshoot for the 2022 NBA Draft. We’ll list the names of each player at the bottom of this post.

From top to bottom, the players are: 1) Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic 2) Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder 3) Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets 4) Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons, 5) Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls, 6) Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies, 7) Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder, 8) Adrian Griffin Jr., Atlanta Hawks 9) MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks 10) Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic 11) Tari Eason, Houston Rockets 12) Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs 13) Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers 14) Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans 15) Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets 16) Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets 17) Blake Wesley, San Antonio Spurs 18) Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers 19) Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards 20) Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings.

Who did it best? Let us know in the comments.