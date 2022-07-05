The 13 best remaining NBA free agents still available right now

The NBA’s free agency frenzy typically happens at a fast and furious pace from the moment teams and players are allowed to agree to deals. That was the case once again this year, with the majority of the players on our top-75 free agents list coming off the board within the first 24 hours of the moratorium. Since then, the free agency news has been coming at a trickle while the whole league waits on the biggest move of the offseason.

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets hours before free agency opened. The Nets reportedly want a young star and at least three first round draft picks for the superstar forward. The most recent reports say no deal is imminent, and it’s possible the Nets hold onto both Durant and Kyrie Irving until training camp. You can follow every Durant rumor with our updated tracker.

You can follow every signing of free agency with our live tracker. There may not be much free agency movement until Durant is finally traded. With that in mind, here is a list of the best free agents in 2022 currently still unsigned.

The best remaining 2022 NBA free agents, ranked Rank Player Position Previous team Type Rank Player Position Previous team Type 1 James Harden G Philadelphia 76ers Unrestricted 2 Deandre Ayton C Phoenix Suns Restricted 3 Collin Sexton G Cleveland Cavaliers Restricted 4 Caleb Martin G Miami Heat Restricted 5 Montrezl Harrell C Washington Wizards Unrestricted 6 Carmelo Anthony F Los Angeles Lakers Unrestricted 7 Thomas Bryant C Washington Wizards Unrestricted 8 Dennis Schröder G Houston Rockets Unrestricted 9 Hassan Whiteside C Utah Jazz Unrestricted 10 Austin Rivers G Denver Nuggets Unrestricted 11 Blake Griffin C Brooklyn Nets Unrestricted 12 Juancho Hernangomez F Utah Jazz Unrestricted 13 DeMarcus Cousins C Denver Nuggets Unrestricted

*This list does not include Miles Bridges, who remains unsigned after being arrested for domestic violence just before free agency opened. He is a restricted free agent until the Charlotte Hornets pull his qualifying offer, as has been rumored. Read our explainer on the allegations Bridges is facing.

Here are some notes on the most interesting free agents still available.

James Harden, G, Philadelphia 76ers : Harden is returning to the Sixers, but he’s still waiting on a new deal after opting out of his $47.3 million player option for next season. Expect Harden to sign a multi-year deal for less annually but more guaranteed money over the length of the contract.

: Harden is returning to the Sixers, but he’s still waiting on a new deal after opting out of his $47.3 million player option for next season. Expect Harden to sign a multi-year deal for less annually but more guaranteed money over the length of the contract. Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns : Ayton was always going to be this year’s most fascinating free agent, and that has proven to be true. There seems to be a real falling out between the Suns and the former No. 1 overall pick. With Phoenix chasing a Durant trade, Ayton is likely to remain unsigned until KD eventually gets moved. If he doesn’t go to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade, he could sign outright with the Indiana Pacers (who have the cap space to max him) or return to the Suns on a long-term deal or the one-year qualifying offer. Ayton will only be 24 years old next season, and has already showed he can be a reliable two-way center for a winning team. We’ll see if eventually lands the max contract that Phoenix didn’t want to give him.

: Ayton was always going to be this year’s most fascinating free agent, and that has proven to be true. There seems to be a real falling out between the Suns and the former No. 1 overall pick. With Phoenix chasing a Durant trade, Ayton is likely to remain unsigned until KD eventually gets moved. If he doesn’t go to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade, he could sign outright with the Indiana Pacers (who have the cap space to max him) or return to the Suns on a long-term deal or the one-year qualifying offer. Ayton will only be 24 years old next season, and has already showed he can be a reliable two-way center for a winning team. We’ll see if eventually lands the max contract that Phoenix didn’t want to give him. Collin Sexton, G, Cleveland Cavaliers : Sexton missed the remainder of last season after tearing his meniscus 11 games into the year. The 23-year-old guard was on track for a big pay day before that as a microwave scorer who averaged more than 24 points per game in the 2020-21 season. There should still be a strong market for Sexton’s services, but again it feels like he won’t sign until Durant and Irving’s futures are sorted out. His ideal fit would be on a team with an oversized wing creator, so he could focus on scoring more than playmaking. Could the Mavs have interest after losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks?

: Sexton missed the remainder of last season after tearing his meniscus 11 games into the year. The 23-year-old guard was on track for a big pay day before that as a microwave scorer who averaged more than 24 points per game in the 2020-21 season. There should still be a strong market for Sexton’s services, but again it feels like he won’t sign until Durant and Irving’s futures are sorted out. His ideal fit would be on a team with an oversized wing creator, so he could focus on scoring more than playmaking. Could the Mavs have interest after losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks? Caleb Martin, G, Miami Heat : Martin’s twin brother Cody agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Hornets, and Caleb should be looking at a similar deal. Martin is a 6’5 wing who hit 41 percent of his threes with Miami last season. He’s the best two-way wing left on the market, and will only be 27 years old next season.

: Martin’s twin brother Cody agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Hornets, and Caleb should be looking at a similar deal. Martin is a 6’5 wing who hit 41 percent of his threes with Miami last season. He’s the best two-way wing left on the market, and will only be 27 years old next season. Carmelo Anthony, F, Los Angeles Lakers : Anthony just turned 38 years old, but he was still effective as a big wing shooter for the Lakers last year, hitting 37.5 percent of his threes on nearly six attempts per game. A return to Los Angeles is not out of the question, but other teams could have interest on a minimum deal the longer he stays unsigned.

: Anthony just turned 38 years old, but he was still effective as a big wing shooter for the Lakers last year, hitting 37.5 percent of his threes on nearly six attempts per game. A return to Los Angeles is not out of the question, but other teams could have interest on a minimum deal the longer he stays unsigned. Isaiah Roby, C, Oklahoma City Thunder: Roby is a mobile 6’8, 230-pound big man who improved to a 44 percent three-point shooter on 99 attempts last season. The 24-year-old has the right combination of size and athleticism to have some real upside if his skills can continue to develop. He’s worth a flier for almost any team in the league.

We’ll update this list as free agency continues.