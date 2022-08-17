The 5 worst games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule

The 2022-2023 NBA schedule is finally out now. With training camps set to open at the end of Sept., teams around the league announced their full 82-game slates on Wednesday. We already knew opening night would feature the Celtics hosting the 76ers, and the Warriors hosting the Lakers. We knew the Christmas day slate, which for some reason includes the Knicks, and has the best game of the day as the earliest. No one knows where Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell will be playing this season, but that didn’t stop the schedule-makers from deciding what teams should and shouldn’t be playing on national TV.

You can find the full 2022-2023 NBA schedule here. The SB Nation NBA team sites will have you covered on the schedule analysis for your favorite team. There will be plenty of websites that will direct you to the best games to watch this season. We thought we’d go the other way: what are going to be the most dreadful/annoying/irrelevant games this year that even the most devoted League Pass head won’t want to watch?

These are the worst games on the 2022-2023 NBA schedule.

Magic @ Hawks, Oct. 21

The stupidest controversy of the offseason takes centerstage on opening week!

Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 21, which will highlight the first meeting between star guard Dejounte Murray and the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2022

Pick-up run beef is the nadir of the NBA August news cycle. Hyping it up like this is some anticipated regular season matchup between the Eastern Conference’s No. 15 and No. 8 seeds from last year is even worse. I can’t wait to see the Magic’s collection of young talent, and how Dejounte Murray and Trae Young mesh in the Atlanta backcourt, but there’s no reason for this game to get real press.

Thunder @ Jazz, April 6

Utah and Oklahoma City have the same big goal this season: be bad enough to increase the odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick and French super prospect Victor Wembanyama. That should make this late regular season meeting absolutely dreadful. The Thunder have been shamelessly tanking at the end of the regular season by resting healthy players for multiple years now. The Jazz chose their direction when they traded Rudy Gobert for picks. Looking for teams trying to win? You have come to the wrong place.

Pacers @ Wizards, Feb. 11

The Wizards and Pacers both feel like they’re going nowhere fast in the short-term. The Wizards gave Bradley Beal a massive extension and for some reason included a rare no-trade clause just to make the whole thing more confusing. The Pacers are quickly assembling a decent collection of young talent — Tyrese Haliburton, Benn Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Isaiah Jackson is the start of something — but it was a bummer they couldn’t pry Deandre Ayton away from the Suns with an offer sheet. These are two teams not bad enough to be in the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick, but likely not good enough to make play-in tournament.

Rockets @ Spurs, March 5

You only need to go back to 2017 for when the Spurs and Rockets were two of the best teams in the Western Conference. A lot has happened since then, mostly that each of their superstars (Kawhi Leonard and James Harden) forced a trade elsewhere. The Rockets’ rebuild is already off to a promising start with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and more in tow, while the Spurs are just beginning their own rebuild after the Dejounte Murray trade. This late season contest is probably going to be another tank fest, and that’s a no from us.

Lakers vs. Clippers, every game

New this year: "NBA Rivals Week"

11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28:

- Celtics/Heat

- Clippers/Lakers

- Nets/76ers

- Grizzlies/Warriors

- Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball

- Suns/Mavericks

- Timberwolves/Grizzlies

- Raptors/Warriors

- Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid

- Knicks/Nets

- Lakers/Celtics — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 17, 2022

The Lakers haven’t beat the Clippers since July 30, 2020 inside the bubble. If you are keeping score at home, the Clippers have a seven-game winning streak against the Lakers, and a lot of those wins have been blowouts when the Clips have any semblance of a healthy roster. What’s worse than a one-sided rivalry? A one-sided rivalry that’s always on national TV. At least the halftime shows should be interesting.