The Warriors’ new uniforms are safe, inoffensive, and boring

The NBA offseason is finally in its quiet period. The draft is over, every major free agent save for Collin Sexton is officially signed, and the news cycle has mostly slowed to a crawl while the whole league waits for Kevin Durant to finally get traded. While the WNBA takes centerstage over the next two months, the NBA gets a little break before training camps open at the end of September.

Just about the only exciting thing going on in the NBA these days is new uniform releases. The Utah Jazz released some new threads earlier this offseason as they prepare for life without Rudy Gobert (and possibly Donovan Mitchell). The Cavs also released new uniforms that sort of look like practice jerseys. Now it’s the reigning champs turn.

The Golden State Warriors announced their new Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. Nike’s Statement uniforms are the alternate look to complement the Warriors’ regular home and away jerseys. Here’s the first look at Warriors’ new attire, modeled by last season’s rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The Bay's team stays reppin'@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/1loEmL0Vua — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022

A few quick hit thoughts on these uniforms:

This looks pretty similar to the design and pattern of the new uniforms the Jazz and Cavs released earlier this offseason. Big letters and numbers, all-caps for the team name, and a pretty plain design.

This color scheme is straight out of the Bay’s local college team: the Cal Berkley Golden Bears. Here’s a photo of Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb wearing their Cal uniforms back in 2016. There isn’t much difference.

The Warriors’ yellow uniforms have long been among the best in the NBA. This feels pretty boring for an alternate look.

While teams like the Pistons are bringing back their teal ‘90s threads, this look from the Warriors is another example of what new jerseys look like in 2022. It’s like teams exhausted every interesting idea for uniforms over the last 35 years and now try to go with straightforward and unambitious looks. Here’s the new uniforms from the Jazz and Cavs for comparison:

These new Warriors Statement jerseys aren’t my favorite, but maybe you disagree. Let us know what you think of this look in the comments.