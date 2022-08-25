Chet Holmgren injury: Thunder rookie to miss season after suffering foot injury in pro-am

Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

Holmgren suffered the injury while playing in The CrawsOver, a pro-am in Seattle put on by Jamal Crawford. Holmgren was part of a highly-publicized run with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, and more last weekend. There was video of Holmgren limping after challenging a shot from James early in the game.

Chet did really a good job at absorbing the contact, staying in front of Bron & forcing the tough lay-up attempt.



not so bad for a 19 year old. sucks that he tweaked his ankle. pic.twitter.com/G7ERbrG7r5 — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) August 21, 2022

The CrawsOver run with James and Holmgren was called midway through the second quarter because of slippery floors. Here’s our review of the event.

A top draft pick missing their entire rookie year because of injury has become a common phenomenon in recent years. Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons each missed their rookie seasons with injuries after being top-3 overall draft picks.

Lisfranc injuries occur in the middle of the foot.

Here’s what Thunder executive Sam Presti said about the injury. He confirmed Holmgren will have surgery:

Presti says Holmgren's injury is a "rupture of the tendon" and "not a fracture." — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) August 25, 2022

Presti: "I don't believe the condensation on the floor was a factor." — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) August 25, 2022

SB Nation covered Holmgren extensively in the lead up to the draft. We chronicled his rise into a top recruit out of Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Academy where he played three years with Jalen Suggs. We did an in-depth breakdown of what made Holmgren such a tantalizing NBA prospect coming out of Gonzaga. We ranked him as our No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 draft.

