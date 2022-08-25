 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chet Holmgren injury: Thunder rookie to miss season after suffering foot injury in pro-am

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will miss his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

By Ricky O'Donnell
2022 Las Vegas Summer League - Sacramento Kings v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

Holmgren suffered the injury while playing in The CrawsOver, a pro-am in Seattle put on by Jamal Crawford. Holmgren was part of a highly-publicized run with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, and more last weekend. There was video of Holmgren limping after challenging a shot from James early in the game.

The CrawsOver run with James and Holmgren was called midway through the second quarter because of slippery floors. Here’s our review of the event.

A top draft pick missing their entire rookie year because of injury has become a common phenomenon in recent years. Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons each missed their rookie seasons with injuries after being top-3 overall draft picks.

Lisfranc injuries occur in the middle of the foot.

Here’s what Thunder executive Sam Presti said about the injury. He confirmed Holmgren will have surgery:

SB Nation covered Holmgren extensively in the lead up to the draft. We chronicled his rise into a top recruit out of Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Academy where he played three years with Jalen Suggs. We did an in-depth breakdown of what made Holmgren such a tantalizing NBA prospect coming out of Gonzaga. We ranked him as our No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 draft.

Head to our Thunder team community, Welcome To Loud City, for additional coverage. We’ll update this story as it develops.

