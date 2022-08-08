Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray have beef over a highlight dunk, Instagram follows, and double-teams

The NBA offseason has officially hit its slowest period. While the league waits on a Kevin Durant trade that may never come, just about the only exciting thing happening in August is when NBA players participate in their local pro-ams. We have already seen LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan take on the Drew League, Bones Hyland drop 62 points during a run in Maryland, and the top two picks in the draft, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, share the floor in Jamal Crawford’s league.

Now we have pro-am beef. Banchero and Dejounte Murray each played in the Zeke End Tournament put on by fellow Seattle native Isaiah Thomas, and things got so heated it led to the players unfollowing each other on Instagram. That’s how you know it’s real.

Banchero and Murray were jawing at each other all night as they faced off. Murray and Zach LaVine are the two best Seattle natives in the league right now, but Banchero is up next after being the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray apparently didn’t like Banchero’s smack talk during the game. At one point in the run, Murray got Banchero with a nasty ball fake, threw an alley-oop off the glass, dunked it, then barked in his face.

This is the MOST DiSRESPECTFUL play you’ll see all summer!

That’s an incredible highlight, but Murray seems a little intense for a pro-am game, no? The beef went public after the game as Murray’s dunk started to go viral.

Banchero posted that Murray unfollowed him on Instagram and told him to guard him without a double-team next time they see each other.

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray's play



Murray responded, saying fame changed Banchero, and he’s not the same humble kid he once knew growing up in Seattle.

Banchero, of course, hasn’t even played an official NBA minute yet.

Murray was recorded calling Banchero soft during as he checked out of the game.

Dejounte Murray on Paolo Banchero:



“That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league, he a little boy.” pic.twitter.com/3x6qMQzRmc — israel (@iohandles) August 8, 2022

Seattle hoopers are generally a tight-knit community, so this is pretty shocking to see. Those Hawks vs. Magic games are going to have a little more intrigue next season.

You can watch full highlights of Murray and Banchero at the Zeke End Tournament here:.

We’ve reached the stage of the summer where the only interesting thing happening in the NBA is pro-am beef. The season can’t get here soon enough.