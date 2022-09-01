EuroBasket 2022: How to watch, schedule, and top NBA players in field

The competition to crown the best basketball country in Europe is back for the first time since 2017. EuroBasket 2022 kicks off on Sept. 1 with 24 countries in this year’s field. Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, and Italy will host games in the group stage, while Berlin, Germany is hosting the ‘tournament’ rounds until a champion is crowned.

Some of the biggest superstars in the NBA are competing in the event, including arguably the three best players in the world. Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic are each playing for their home countries, and their inclusion brings EuroBasket a level of star-power it has never seen before. There are plenty of other NBA players scattered throughout the field.

Last time EuroBasket was held, Slovenia went on a Cinderella run to the championship behind Doncic. Doncic was only 18 years old at the time and wasn’t yet in the NBA, but the tournament served as an important touchstone for his ascending stardom. Slovenia is 20-3 overall with Doncic in the lineup. Slovenia won’t sneak up on anyone with him in the lineup.

Before Slovenia’s surprise win in 2017, Spain had won three of the last four EuroBasket competitions. This will be a new look Spanish roster without either Gasol brother, or injured guard Ricky Rubio. Only Rudy Fernandez remains from Spain’s golden era teams, but a younger generation led by the Hernangomez brothers should keep the team formidable. France will also be one of the favorites after defeating the United States in both the most recent World Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Rudy Gobert again leads the French side, but unfortunately projected No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama is being held out with injury.

Russia was booted from the tournament by FIBA after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Montenegro replaces them in the field.

The 24 teams are divided into six groups, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout round. The top 16 teams will play in a single-elimination tournament until a champion is crowned.

Each game will be broadcast on ESPN+. You can find the groups, schedule, and top players in the field below.

EuroBasket 2022 groups

Here are the groups entering EuroBasket. Teams are listed alphabetically.

Group A

Belgium

Bulgaria

Georgia

Montenegro

Spain

Turkey

Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Germany

Hungary

Lithuania

Slovenia

Group C

Croatia

Estonia

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Ukraine

Group D

Czech Republic

Finland

Israel

Netherlands

Poland

Serbia

EuroBasket 2022 group play schedule

All games are on ESPN+. Times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

Sept. 1

Bulgaria vs. Spain, 7:20 a.m.

Hungary vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 8:20 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Turkey, 10:05 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Slovenia, 11:05 a.m.

Belgium vs. Georgia, 12:50 p.m.

France vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 2

Finland vs. Israel, 7:50 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Ukraine, 8:05 a.m.

Greece vs. Croatia, 10:50 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Poland, 11:20 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Serbia, 2:50 p.m.

Estonia vs. Italy, 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 3

Belgium vs. Montenegro, 7:20 a.m.,

Poland vs. Finland, 7:50 a.m.

Croatia vs. Great Britain, 8:05 a.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Germany, 8:20 a.m.

Turkey vs. Bulgaria, 10:05 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Estonia, 10:50 a.m.

Serbia vs. Czech Republic, 11:20 a.m.

France vs. Lithuania, 11:35 a.m.

Spain vs. Georgia, 12:50 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Hungary, 2:20 p.m.

Italy vs. Greece, 2:50 p.m.

Israel vs. Netherlands, 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 4

Montenegro vs. Bulgaria, 7:20 a.m.

Germany vs. Lithuania, 8:20 a.m.

Belgium vs. Spain, 10:05 a.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Slovenia, 11:35 a.m.

Georgia vs. Turkey, 12:50 p.m.

Hungary vs. France, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 5

Israel vs. Poland, 7:50 a.m.

Estonia vs. Croatia, 8:05 a.m.

Greece vs. Great Britain, 10:50 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, 11:20 a.m.

Italy vs. Ukraine, 2:50 p.m.

Finland vs. Serbia, 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 6

Turkey vs. Belgium, 7:20 a.m.

Poland vs. Netherlands, 7:50 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Estonia, 8:05 a.m.

France vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 8:20 a.m.

Spain vs. Montenegro, 10:05 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Greece, 10:50 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Hungary, 11:05 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Finland, 11:20 a.m.

Bulgaria vs. Georgia, 12:50 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m.

Serbia vs. Israel, 2:50 p.m.

Croatia vs. Italy, 2:50 p.m.

Sept. 7

Spain vs. Turkey, 7:20 a.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Lithuania, 8:20 a.m.

Belgium vs. Bulgaria, 10:05 a.m.

Slovenia vs. France, 11:05 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Georgia, 12:50 p.m.

Germany vs. Hungary, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 8

Netherlands vs. Finland, 7:50 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Croatia, 8:05 a.m.

Greece vs. Estonia, 10:50 a.m.

Israel vs. Czech Republic, 11:20 a.m.

Italy vs. Great Britain, 2:50 p.m.

Poland vs. Serbia, 2:50 p.m.

EuroBasket 2022 knockout stage schedule

Round of 16: Sept. 10-11

Quarterfinals: Sept. 13-14

Semifinals: Sept. 16

Third place game: Sept. 18

Championship game: Sept. 18

Ranking the 13 best NBA players in EuroBasket 2022

13. Goran Dragic, G, Slovenia, Chicago Bulls: Dragic is in the twilight of his NBA career at age-36, but he can still provide speedy shot-creation and outside shooting for Slovenia. He will play off Doncic, and be the offense’s No. 2 option.

12. Daniel Theis, C, Germany, Indiana Pacers: A good rebounder, active defender, and tough screener, Theis stars alongside Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner on a talented Germany team. He’ll be one of the better interior scorers and defenders in the field.

11. Evan Fournier, G, France, New York Knicks: Fournier is been a long-time staple of successful French teams. He’s one of the better shooters in the field, and can create offense off the dribble better than anyone else on France.

10. Lauri Markkanen, F, Finland, Cleveland Cavaliers: Markkanen is a big 7-footer with a sweet three-point shooting stroke. He’s looking to build off an impressive 2017 EuroBasket showing before going back to play a key role for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Markkanen is the first ever NBA player from Finland.

9. Bojan Bogdanovic, F, Croatia, Utah Jazz: Bogdanovic leads a Croatian team loaded with current and former NBA talent, including Ivica Zubac, Dario Saric, and Mario Hezonja. Bogdanovic is arguably the best pure outside shooter in the field, and at 6’9, he should have no trouble getting his shot off against international contests.

8. Jusuf Nurkic, C, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portland Trail Blazers: Nurkic is a powerful center who plays with soft touch as a scorer and passer. It should be fun to see him in a high-usage role as the primary option for Bosnia and Herzegovina after spending most of his NBA career playing off Damian Lillard in Portland.

7. Jonas Valanciunas, C, Lithuania, Memphis Grizzlies: Valanciunas has long been a dominant interior scorer, but the 30-year-old has added a nice three-point stroke to his game over the last few seasons. He’s going to need to stretch out defenses on offense with Domas Sabonis next to him in the lineup.

6. Domantas Sabonis, C, Lithuania, Sacramento Kings: Sabonis and Valanciunas will form the most imposing front line in the field. Sabonis is also the best passer on Lithuania as a skilled high-post hub who can hit cutters or find shooters in the corner. It will be fascinating to see how the two high-level big men play together.

5. Franz Wagner, F, Germany, Orlando Magic: Wagner turned into an ascendant star after being selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6’9 forward had an electric rookie year by showcasing rare ball handling and passing for his size, and a solid shooting stroke. It feels like this tournament could be a launching pad for an even greater second season for Wagner.

4. Rudy Gobert, C, France, Minnesota Timberwolves: Gobert changed teams from Utah to Minnesota this offseason, but he remains the hulking center in the middle for France. A world-class shot-blocker, Gobert also also a hyper-efficient interior scorer around the rim on offense. It feels like his game is even more effective with FIBA rules, and his presence gives France a good chance to win the whole thing.

3. Nikola Jokic, C, Serbia, Denver Nuggets: Jokic has a strong claim as the best player in the world after winning back-to-back MVPs with the Nuggets. The fact that he’s third on this list shows how strong the field really is. No big men in the history of the game has ever been as skilled as Jokic: he’s a historically good passer, an incredible scorer all over the floor, and has improved his conditioning year over year. Jokic’s genius will be on full display in EuroBasket. Serbia is thinking about a championship with him in the lineup.

2. Luka Doncic, G, Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks: We’re giving Doncic the slightest of edges of Jokic here because we saw him win a championship in this tournament last time it was hosted. Doncic will have the ball in his hands on every possession for Slovenia, and there is no defense in the world that can stop him. He is capable of moments of magic off the dribble, showing incredible passing vision, deep shooting range, and a will to win that has translated to international success many times before. Anyone who takes out Slovenia will have to go through Doncic, and that is no easy task.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Greece: Antetokounmpo is our pick for the best player in the world. He’s the most dominant defensive force in the game, and also one of the NBA’s best scorers. The Greek Freak has a historic combination of size and speed, and he plays with a motor that never stops running. Antetokounmpo already carried the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021. Can he add a EuroBasket title to his resume, too?