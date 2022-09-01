Why is J Cole on the cover of ‘NBA 2K’?

If you’re a fan of buying the most expensive, deluxe version of video games imaginable then welcome to the latest from 2K23, with J Cole as the cover star.

This is the first time a non-basketball player has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game. In the past we’ve seen dozens of NBA and WNBA players tailored to specific markets, but J Cole is on a whole other level. The “Dreamer Edition” is a nod to his Dreamville brand, and his team up with Puma to make “Dreamer” basketball shoes.

It’s not like putting Cole on the cover of NBA 2K is that wild when you think about it. At least he has an established passion for basketball. Hell, Dennis Smith Jr. dunked over him in the 2019 slam dunk contest for heck’s sake. Still, the choice for the art is a little curious.

Obviously clouds = dreams, I get that — but I’m not sure why he’s floating along on a chunk of basketball court like Rose on the door in Titanic. Why does he look so sad? Why is he sitting like teams just got picked and nobody called his name?

We don’t know the details of the “Dreamer Edition” at this time, but it’s likely the $100+ premium edition of NBA 2K23, and there are a lot of versions of this game with a lot of different covers.

Devin Booker Standard Edition

Devin Booker Digital Deluxe Edition

Michael Jordan Edition

Michael Jordan Championship Edition

WNBA Edition

Dreamer Edition

If I had to guess, I bet this is going to end up being a whole bunch of custom Dreamville gear for My Player, in addition to the offerings in other premium editions. That’s a safe bet.