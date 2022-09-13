The NBA let Robert Sarver off too easy for racial slurs, sexual misconduct in workplace

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million after the NBA concluded an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. ESPN first reported that Sarver’s rampant racism and misogyny throughout the organization in Nov. 2021, and now the NBA has finally issued their punishment.

The NBA found that Sarver said N-word at least five times to other employees when recounting statements made by others. The league also found that Sarver made inappropriate remarks to women working in the organization, including sex-related comments and observations on their physical appearance. Sarver also “engaged in inappropriate physical conduct” with male employees.

In addition to the suspension and fine, Sarver is also mandated to complete a training program focused on respect in the workplace. The league wrote that “Sarver engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards,” including unequal treatment of female employees, racist comments, and bullying.

Here’s the full release from the NBA:

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

The league interviewed 320 people and evaluated 80,000 documents during its investigation. It says the fine will go to organizations working to address gender and racial bias throughout society.

You can read the full report against Sarver here.

Somehow, Sarver was not banned from the league like former Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Additional details on Robert Sarver’s racist comments

The NBA's investigation into Suns owner Robert Sarver found he used the N-word "repeating or purporting to repeat what a Black person said" during a 2004 free-agency recruitment, a 2012-13 team-building exercise & after a 2016 game against the Warriors.

Details from the report: pic.twitter.com/qnkRW2fmgK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2022

Additional details on Robert Sarver’s misogamy

The NBA's Robert Sarver investigation found that he:

- Talked about a sexual act & condoms at all-employee meetings

- Told a "blow job" story in a business meeting

- Told a female employee, "You've never seen anything this big" while preparing to take a shower at team facility — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2022

The NBA's Robert Sarver investigation also found that he:

- Emailed pornography to a small group of male employees

- Dropped his underwear "unnecessarily" while a male employee was performing a fitness check on him

- Danced "pelvis to pelvis" with male employee at holiday party — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2022

Robert Sarver didn’t want to accept NBA suspension

While the NBA says Robert Sarver "cooperated fully with the investigative process," sources tell @Baxter and me that the Suns owner was unaccepting of idea he deserved a one-year suspension and $10M fine for his behavior. The punitive part of process became largely acrimonious. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2022

Sarver reported fought the NBA on his punishment as the investigation was coming to a conclusion.

Sarver and the Suns started fighting against the allegations even before they were first published by ESPN. Phoenix’s official Twitter account put out a statement saying the allegations were “completely baseless” back in Oct. of 2021.

Robert Sarver has a history of unacceptable behavior

In 2019, ESPN detailed the wild workplace dysfunction within the Suns under Sarver’s leadership. The story included this infamous anecdote about Sarver putting live goats in the office of then-GM Ryan McDonough where they proceeded to poop all over the place.

Four years after naming McDonough general manager, Sarver acquired some live goats from a Diana Taurasi event at Talking Stick Resort Arena and planted them upstairs in McDonough’s office. The stunt was both a practical joke and an inspirational message — the Suns should find a GOAT of their own, one who dominates like Taurasi. The goats, unaware of their metaphorical connotation, proceeded to defecate all over McDonough’s office.

Robert Sarver should have been banned from the NBA

Despite the year-long suspension and hefty fine, Sarver will still be the governor of the Phoenix Suns when this is all over. That’s not right. The league easily could have banned him, and found another governor for the Suns. Instead, the penalty for Sarver amounts to a slap on the wrist.

There was loud criticism of the NBA’s light punishment after it was announced.

The NBA should be ashamed of the punishment it gave Robert Sarver. He shouldn’t be involved with the NBA and WNBA ever again — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) September 13, 2022

It's still the same league that let sterling keep his team after the federal housing discrimination suit. — PD Web (@abovethebreak3) September 13, 2022

How can anyone type or read the last sentence of this screenshot with a straight face after reading those bullet points? https://t.co/UGvCNKQRKG — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) September 13, 2022

Sarver should have received the Donald Sterling sentence — forced to sell and lifetime ban — on these findings alone.



What an embarrassment for Adam Silver and the NBA. https://t.co/ZesSvUFJbt — Trevor Paxton (@trpaxton) September 13, 2022

The NBA doesn’t need Robert Sarver. He shouldn’t be involved in the league anymore. Unfortunately, he’ll still be around a year from now after the suspension is over.