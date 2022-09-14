 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Adam Silver says Robert Sarver’s racism and sexism is “indefensible” while defending him

Adam Silver’s Robert Sarver press conference was his low point as NBA commissioner.

By Ricky O'Donnell
NBA commissioner Adam Silver faced the press on Wednesday for the first time since the league concluded its investigation into the rampant racism and misogyny of Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver. The NBA announced that Sarver will be suspended for one year and fined $10 million after the investigation uncovered five instances of Sarver using the N-word when recounting stories and numerous instances of sexual harassment.

Sarver reportedly fought the punishment and believed it was excessive, but it sure seems like he’s the only who thinks that. The reaction around the NBA is that Sarver got off with a slap on the wrist. His disgusting behavior should have resulted in a lifetime ban like the one Silver once gave Donald Sterling, but instead Sarver will still be calling the shots in Phoenix one year from now.

The media was ready to pepper Silver with questions on his punishment for Sarver at the press conference on Wednesday, and the NBA commish looked completely unprepared.

In other words, the rules are different if you’re extremely wealthy.

You can watch Silver’s press conference here. As bits and pieces trickled out on social media, it was obvious that Silver had so many foot-in-mouth moments.

In the same breath, Silver called Sarver’s behavior “indefensible” and went on to defend it.

Why didn’t Sarver get a ban like Sterling? Well, because the audio component of Sterling’s racism made it a lot harder to ignore. Silver also said that Sarver’s racism and sexual harassment was a different kind of racism and sexual harassment than Sterling’s.

Silver also said that Sarver has “evolved as a person” and has done “many positive things.” Well, TrueHoop published a transcript of Sarver making sexist comments in 2021 that would seem to indicate different.

Adam Silver was slammed by fans and media after Robert Sarver press conference

The NBA could have kicked Sarver out of the league. Instead, they decided to give someone with a documented history of abhorrent behavior a one-year vacation before returning next year.

Silver faced the music on Wednesday, and he didn’t look good in doing it.

