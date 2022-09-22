Everything we know about Ime Udoka’s scandal with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are reportedly eyeing a yearlong suspension for head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-2023 NBA season after he had an intimate relationship with a team employee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was entering his second season as head coach of the Celtics as leading the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his debut year.

Here’s everything we know about Udoka’s affair.

What did Ime Udoka do?

Udoka had a consensual romantic affair with a woman on the Boston Celtics’ staff. He’s facing a suspension for a violation of the Celtics’ code of conduct.

How long is Ime Udoka’s suspension?

Udoka is potentially facing a yearlong suspension from the Celtics, per Woj. The Celtics have yet to formally announce any discipline.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Who is the Celtics’ head coach during Ime Udoka’s suspension?

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as head coach for the Celtics, per Woj.

The 34-year-old Mazzulla played college basketball at West Virginia, and landed his first NBA job with the Celtics in 2019.

Who is Ime Udoka in a relationship with?

The 45-year-old Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long. The couple had their first child together in 2011, and became engaged in 2015. Long had said previously the couple may never marry.

Will Ime Udoka be fired by the Celtics?

Udoka reportedly isn’t in jeopardy of losing his job, per Woj.

Who broke the Ime Udoka story?

The story slowly leaked out in the late hours of Wednesday morning when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka was set to be disciplined by the team for an unspecified violation of conduct. The Athletic’s Shams Charania nailed down the details hours later.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Will Ime Idoka resign from Celtics?

He’s considering it.

Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

We’ll update this story as it develops.