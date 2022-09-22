 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Everything we know about Ime Udoka’s scandal with Celtics

Head coach Ime Udoka is facing discipline by the Celtics.

By Ricky O'Donnell
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly eyeing a yearlong suspension for head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-2023 NBA season after he had an intimate relationship with a team employee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was entering his second season as head coach of the Celtics as leading the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his debut year.

Here’s everything we know about Udoka’s affair.

What did Ime Udoka do?

Udoka had a consensual romantic affair with a woman on the Boston Celtics’ staff. He’s facing a suspension for a violation of the Celtics’ code of conduct.

How long is Ime Udoka’s suspension?

Udoka is potentially facing a yearlong suspension from the Celtics, per Woj. The Celtics have yet to formally announce any discipline.

Who is the Celtics’ head coach during Ime Udoka’s suspension?

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as head coach for the Celtics, per Woj.

The 34-year-old Mazzulla played college basketball at West Virginia, and landed his first NBA job with the Celtics in 2019.

Who is Ime Udoka in a relationship with?

The 45-year-old Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long. The couple had their first child together in 2011, and became engaged in 2015. Long had said previously the couple may never marry.

Will Ime Udoka be fired by the Celtics?

Udoka reportedly isn’t in jeopardy of losing his job, per Woj.

Who broke the Ime Udoka story?

The story slowly leaked out in the late hours of Wednesday morning when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka was set to be disciplined by the team for an unspecified violation of conduct. The Athletic’s Shams Charania nailed down the details hours later.

Will Ime Idoka resign from Celtics?

He’s considering it.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

